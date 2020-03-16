4 Ways to Improve Outdated Business Processes

All businesses aim for growth. As a company grows, business processes can rapidly become increasingly complex. Growing workforces will be required to keep up with the demands of rapid or gradual scaling, variations in department setups will develop, as well as the increase in customer demand. These all add up to process challenges that can damage that growth if not addressed. Outdated or overly complex business processes can affect both costs and risks. That’s why it’s essential that companies of all sizes and sectors need to evaluate and improve their business processes on a regular basis.

Process Mapping

Your first step should be to understand exactly what your existing processes are like and then monitor their effectiveness and efficiency. Document each stage of every process so that you have a visual representation of every process system that your company uses. This can be useful at identifying the sub-steps that often become ingrained within a process.

Ask Questions

Once your processes are visually mapped out, you will need to address them with goals in mind. Identify:

Frustrating steps in the process

Workflow bottlenecks

Overall costs of each stage

Quality control

Time-consuming steps

Make sure that you discuss the processes that you use with the teams that most use them. Often, those on the ground floor will be able to highlight workflow process steps that are disruptive and offer suggestions for streamlining.

Process Redesign

Once you have identified the main issues slowing down your processes or adding unnecessary costs, you will need to find the best ways to eliminate those problems. In the digital age, many of the workflow bottlenecks that your business develops can be effectively tackled by using the right tech tools. With departmental collaboration, such an integral part of business efficiency, using the right software and data management systems can be transformative, especially for your bottom line. By using cutting-edge resources like Quick Base, businesses can automate processes and establish more efficient workflows. Using an established Quick Base solutions provider can transform your efficiency even more. Technology adoption is the key to improved business processes, but you need to invest in those technologies if you want to cut costs and speed up your workflow.

Implementing Changing Processes

It can be challenging to adopt a new way of doing things, and it becomes more difficult the bigger the company is. This is where project management will become such a critical component of your daily workload. Having identified the process issues and their relevant solutions, you then need to implement changes. Whether that’s the hiring of new team members, learning to use new technologies, or allocating time for staff training will depend on the processes that you have identified as needing improvement and the solutions that you have decided on. Often, people are resistant to change, so have a transition timeline that gives your team time to adapt to the changes,

Business processes are an essential component of business management to get right. That means the focus should be on monitoring efficiency and effectiveness at all times. As you streamline your processes, ensure that expectations are being met and that any emerging issues are addressed as quickly as possible. The more that you monitor and review your existing processes, the more flexible your business will become in terms of making improvements and adopting new, more efficient ways of working.