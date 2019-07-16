X-Press Printing Makes 2019 Top 100 Small Commercial Printers List in the U.S.

Each year Printing News, an industry publication invites print owners to participate in a commercial printers survey which takes a look at business industry practices and how those offerings and services measure up across the United States. This year, X-Press Printing, a local print manufacturer in Sisters, earned a spot on the Top 100 U.S. Commercial Printers list. Three other Oregon printers located outside of Central Oregon made it into the top 100 as well.

X-Press is a 30 year-old company that provides services to regional and national clients. Available services include, graphic design, custom fabrication of digital and offset print work and a variety of in-house mailing services such as, direct mail marketing, monthly newsletters and special events.

Owner Tony Meyer believes that, “Excellent advice and consultation on marketing materials combined with the successful execution of direct mail with solid strategies gave X-Press the economic and service profile needed to be recognized as a top 100 in U.S. printing industry.

“It’s such an honor to win a spot on this list being based out of such a small town here in Oregon,” Meyer continued. “It just goes to show, that if you do things well and treat others the way you want to be served, you will have great customers, great employees and great results. I am very thankful that my best business assets are my staff.”

