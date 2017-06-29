4th of July Free Day at the Deschutes Historical Museum

The Deschutes Historical Museum celebrates its anniversary on the 4th of July with free admission and free Eberhard’s ice cream cups while they last.The museum will be open from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors are invited to tour the Museum, partake in sack races, marble pick-up games and other outside activities, and get a sneak peak of the up-coming World War 1 exhibit opening later this summer.

The Deschutes Historical Museum opened July 4, 1980. The Museum free day is an opportunity to thank the community for its support. Call 541-389-1813 for information or visit www.deschuteshistory.org.