5 Best Gaming Websites for Women in 2020

Hundreds and thousands of gaming sites are being developed every year, and many of them are being targeted for women. This is due to the massive increase in the number of female gamers all around the world. However, with so many new websites around, and the number of fraud websites and fishy pages coming into play, it is extremely necessary to stay alert.

Most of the proper gaming websites for women are highly authenticated, have a proper gaming review, and have good and enjoyable games for women gamers. After taking lots of sites into consideration, we have selected few of the best websites where female gamers will be enjoying themselves.

The Best Gaming Websites for Women

Some of the best websites for female gamers are given below.

888ladies bingo

The 888ladies bingo is one of the best authentic websites where female gamers, especially those who have a knack for online gambling and casinos, will be having a lot of fun time. The website has been fully built to accommodate the friendly feminine feeling everywhere, and new gamers are made to feel very welcome. To make sure for attracting new gamers, a huge bonus is provided to the new gamers. For the ladies, having such a huge bonus simply at joining is a huge thing.

For female users who use their tablets or smartphones for logging in the website, there are special rewards directed towards them. There are multiple conditions, and exciting offers make this website one of the perfect places to try online casinos and gambling.

Miniclip

Miniclip is another of the highly popular gaming websites that have been running for a long time. This website is not specifically for women gamers. In fact, this site was initially approached the most by children and young gamers all around the world. As modern gaming has shifted to more hardcore and heavyweight games at present, this platform has become the home to multiple classic games. As a result, many old but gold games can be accessed. Women gamers, who are new to online gaming will find many interesting and colorful games present on this website.

With varieties of games from all genres, and open chat system, women gamers can easily form communities and team up and play the games.

Destructoid

This particular gaming website has all types of games. It is basically an all-in-one gaming website, which appeals to a lot of women gamers out there. The rate of useful gaming contents getting published is very high, and over a dozen of useful articles are posted almost every single day. Thus, this gaming website is not only a place for gaming for women, but they can also learn about the gaming world in more details.

Apart from these, reviews and tips about games, gaming devices and accessories, scoring systems, glitches, and new upcoming games are also covered. With info-graphics and a highly active community, women gamers can actually learn a lot from visiting this website.

GamesRadar+

This is another of the authentic gaming websites for women who are not only just for playing games. Instead, this website is much more like a news website, where the headlines are mostly about games. Among the various articles, most of the topics cover the gameplay, strategy, and scoring system of different games. It also conducts polls for women from time to time to see which game is currently the hot favorite of women gamers. Contents on those particular games are also made subsequently.

The reviews are very clear, and they are not at all rushed. This makes this website one of the reliable sources for gaming and helps a lot of women gamers.

Yahoo Games

For a long time, Yahoo Games have been hosting lots of interesting games on their website. With the number of female gamers on the rise, it was quite impossible for the women gamers to not take the notice of this gaming website.

Yahoo Games are well known for their short yet interesting games, which are loaded up very quickly. With games present from almost all genres, women gamers have been seen to visit his website a lot.

Conclusion

There are multiple other gaming sites for women which are not much popular. That does not necessarily mean that they are not good. Sometimes with poor understanding and reviews, many gaming websites get left out. With the ones mentioned here, women gamers can be relaxed that they will be having a good time in any of them.