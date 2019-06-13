5 Billion Dollar Companies that Started as Home Businesses

You’ve most likely asked yourself – more than just one time – how to make money from home and turn yourself into a successful businessman, right?

Well, we’ve all asked ourselves that question and, most of the times, we determined that such a thing is not possible – you cannot become the owner of a billion-dollar company if you start working from home.

Naturally, as some of you may know, doing so is, in fact, possible! All you need is a very good idea, a little bit of funding, and the hard work and dedication required to evolve/ develop your business even when things don’t seem to be working out so well for you.

In this respect, today we’ll be talking about five of the billion-dollar companies that started as nothing more than home businesses. Keep on reading and you’ll be amazed to find out which of today’s giants was founded in a garage!

Disney

The now-infamous Walt Disney dropped out of school when he was just 16 years old. He wanted to join the Army but was rejected – obviously, for being underage.

He didn’t have advanced tools or items, so to say, required to make an animated movie. Instead, he rigged up a cartoon stand – using spare lumber and dry-goods boxes -, in his uncle’s garage. That was his very first film studio.

Walt Disney used a garage as a studio in 1923. In the exact same year, on 16th of October, the Walt Disney Company was founded – by the two Disney brothers under the name of Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

Microsoft

Bill Gates and Paul Allen created what we know today as Microsoft back in 1975, in a – you guessed it – garage in Albuquerque. The duo dropped out of college in order to focus more on programming language software.

Today, Microsoft boasts an annual revenue of around 93 billion dollars and its operating system is being used by more than 80% of computers worldwide.

Surprisingly, the garage the two started their company in was capable of fitting only two people!

Apple

Now the most valuable company in the world, Apple started as Apple Computers Inc., which was operated from the garage of Steve Jobs’ parents.

The company’s primary goal was to develop computers. However, as it witnessed growth under Jobs’ lead, he was the one to decide the points of focus, so to say. Nowadays, we see much more than just computers being developed and manufactures by Apple.

Google

Larry Page and Sergey Brin wanted to create a place where they could – simply put – find anything! They started with a technology initially named BackRub, which would later define Google – it was the PageRank technology that used the number of times a search term appeared on a page in order to display the proper one.

The work on the Google project began in the two’s dorm room. However, seeing that things get more and more serious, they decided they need something a bit more private.

Naturally, they moved in a friend’s garage in Menlo Park, California. There is where Google was initially based.

Amazon

The company was initially meant to be an online bookstore. Jeff Bezos had a sharp eye and noticed that mail order catalogs did not require to collect sales taxes in the states they lacked a physical presence.

After quitting his Vice President job – at a reportedly successful Wall Street Investment Firm -, Bezos and a couple of other employees started running the business from his garage.

Later, they moved into a two-bedroom house – as they expanded operations.

Concluding Remarks

As you can see, some of the most successful companies have started or been created in nothing more than a simple garage – and, in one case, a garage that barely fitted two people.

Therefore, the next time you think that you don’t have enough resources, knowledge, or whatnot to start working from home, remember the aforementioned billion-dollar companies and their success stories!

Naturally, you may not become a billionaire – but with hard work and dedication, you can run a business that will provide you with a stable income from the comfort of your home!