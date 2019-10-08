There’s no getting around it. Modern life is expensive. Even if you have a good job that pays well, more often than not, after your bills, rent and other expenses have been paid, you have very little (if anything) left to play with. It can be frustrating, especially because you work so hard. Saving for things like holidays, nights out and even for a deposit on your first home can seem impossible and a slog.

If this sounds a bit like your situation, then have you considered trying to earn a little money elsewhere? More and more people are running small side businesses from home in order to increase their finances. Unsure of where to start? Well, read on for 5 business ideas to help boost your monthly income.

Become a freelance writer

Writing blog content, reviews, webpage content, ads and even lifestyle articles are some of the simplest ways to earn a little extra cash. You’ll need a laptop and an internet connection to get yourself going and maybe even some proofreading software – check out this tool to get you started – you can charge by the hour, by the word or even by the article. If you love writing and don’t mind a few extra hours a week at a computer, then freelance writing could be right up your street.

House sitting services

This one is super simple, and it can prove to be quite lucrative. When people go away on holiday or are away on business, they might not feel comfortable leaving their home unoccupied. This is where you come in. Start by gaining trust and some positive reviews of your services by housesitting for friends and family. Word of mouth will also help you gain more clients and if you customer goes out of town again any time soon they’ll know who to call!

A cleaning service

If you have a passion for all things clean then this one should be pretty straightforward. Modern life makes it difficult to keep on top of things like cleaning, so tap into this lucrative market with a simple cleaning service. Equipment is cheap and all you need a coupe of repeat customers to start earning some extra cash.

Music tutor

Is your old guitar sitting in the corner not really doing anything? And do you use your piano for anything other than a clothes wrack? Dust off those old instruments and show off your musical prowess by teaching others the art of music. If you’re confident in your skills you could teach groups or focus on 121 sessions.

Buy and sell

You know what they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. So, head to car boot sales, yard sales and see what items are listed for free on social media. Spruce them up a bit if needs be and then sell them on for a small profit. It might not seem like a lot, but if you got something for free, then any profit is progress!