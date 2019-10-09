5 Common HR Issues When Implementing A Period Of Expansion

When your business is going through a period of expansion there are so many things to consider and one of the most important is how to handle the HR complications that will inevitably come during this process. Your people can be your biggest asset or on the other hand your greatest liability if things go wrong, and this can cost a lot of money in extreme cases. So here we go through 5 common HR issues you will have to consider as you expand your business.

How To Recruit New Staff

If there’s going to be more work coming in there, clearly, there need to be more people to be there to take care of it. So how is it best to go about this? One potential issue is getting the required quality of candidate, considering that recruiting for one or two staff can be tricky you need to think about getting more candidates as if you recruit more fish from the same size of pool you are risking scraping the bottom of the barrel. So rather than one advert try posting in more places than one single job site, try various ads and also use your professional network to ask around if anyone knows of good candidates.

Training & Orientation

Another challenge is going to be training a larger number of people than usual, and if you aren’t used to it and don’t have a dedicated training department then maybe you should consider hiring training professionals to come in and deliver training programs for you.

Implementing A New Schedule

With a much higher level of staff than you are used to it may seem overwhelming to try and get the schedule to work as it’s easy to do this manually for a small number of workers but not so much as the numbers increase. There are some great pieces of software available that can take the headache out of this task, so having a good work schedule maker can be the difference.

Staff Management

As well as having more workers you may need to think of the management structure, more people means that they will need to be organized and managed by someone and it’s unlikely that you will maintain the same level of performance with more workers and not more management as it’s just not possible with a lower manager to worker ratio to have as much of an overview of what’s going on. So you either need to promote existing workers or hire new management, both of which have their challenges, if you promote from within that’s great, as long as you have a good enough candidate, and others could be resentful and jealous, but also this could happen if you bring in new managers.

Payroll & Cashflow

Finally, you need to make sure that you have the capacity to make payroll run smoothly and on time, you may need new HR people or if you are running payroll manually consider getting professional software to ease the process.