5 Construction Invoice Templates For Your Business

After months of labor, adjustments, and everything in-between, your construction project is finally done. The next priority on your list is to earn the payment you deserve, and the best way to do that is to create an invoice .

As easy it may sound, creating an invoice actually ends up a huge struggle. What details do I include? How could I make it look professional? There are so many questions piling on top of each other that asking for that payment now seems more challenging than the actual project itself.

If you’re one of the businesses in the construction industry that struggles to make professional-looking invoices, this list is for you. Check out these five best construction invoice templates you can use for your next billing.

1. Freshbooks

Freshbooks is one of the leading accounting software available online today, mostly because it’s easy to use. And their invoicing feature is a great proof of this.

The designing part is done for you. All you need to do is to select from pre-themed templates from Freshbooks. If you want more personal touches, you can also customize the color and fonts used in the template.

Freshbooks also allows you to bill on an hourly or per-project basis. For hourly billing, Freshbooks has a time tracking feature to keep track of your and/or your employees’ hours spent on a project.

The software also has a feature for setting up automatic late-payment charges. You can choose to charge on a flat-fee or percentage basis for overdue payments. You can also enable the payment reminder feature to remind your client of the coming due date for their payment.

You can also keep track of your payments in their software. This is extremely helpful to monitor which clients pay early, on-time, or late. If you allow online payments on your invoice, Freshbooks will automatically record the payment for you.

Best of all, Freshbooks’ construction invoice templates are mobile-friendly, so even if you’re on the site working on your other projects, you can easily send your invoice to your clients anytime, anywhere.

2. QuickBooks

For established construction companies with a budget, QuickBooks’ construction invoice templates might be a suitable option for you.

Their templates contain the same details as Freshbooks’ and offers the same easy customization features. You can choose from the five pre-designed templates from QuickBooks, depending on your preference or brand style guideline.

If your company’s catering to an international customer base, you can customize the language and currency included in your invoice too.

Although they have free templates available, their best templates with full customization features are available for paid plans only. For instance, time tracking and project estimates aren’t available for the basic plans.

However, you can still enjoy their full accounting and invoicing features without spending too much. Their mid-range plans are enough to cover your cloud-based invoicing needs.

If you want to go all out with your accounting needs, you can go with their high-range plans, which gives you full access to all their accounting tools and their in-depth financial report feature.

QuickBooks also offers automatic late-payment charges. This feature is currently available for paid plans only, though. You can also send payment reminders to your client through QuickBooks and choose from their set of email templates for customization.

Invoices sent through QuickBooks are made for easy viewing online. Your clients can send payments immediately through their phone in just a few clicks.

3. Invoice Ninja

If your construction company is still starting out, but you want your invoicing and accounting needs organized at headstart, Invoice Ninja’s invoice templates are for you. They offer affordable plans for new construction businesses to utilize their easy-to-use accounting and invoicing tools.

Despite the low price, you can still integrate time tracking of the project’s time consumed until completion. You can also keep track of your expenses with Invoice Ninja, so you can easily see your business’ overall financial standing.

When it comes to customization, Invoice Ninja greatly delivers. You have 10 professionally-designed invoice templates to choose from. Once you’ve chosen a template for your invoice, you’ll only need to enter the details of your project and you’re all good for sending.

It also allows automatic charging of additional fees for overdue payments and sending reminder emails for upcoming due dates. The accounting software also comes with a client portal where your clients can view and pay your invoices. You can even customize it and add a password for extra protection.

4. Invoice2go

Invoice2go is the most suitable accounting and invoicing tool that fits every financial tool needs of businesses of all sizes. It takes customizable invoices to a whole new level with its wide selection of templates that are easy to adjust based on your brand style.

The best thing about Invoice2go is that it offers a range of pricing plans suitable for whatever level or size of your construction business. Depending on the plan of your choice, you can utilize their plethora of accounting tools, such as time tracker integration, job estimates, and expense tracking.

The all-in-one financial tool also allows you to link your bank account for easy expense tracking and to send payment straight to your account. You can also allow the passing of processing fee to your client with Invoice2go, as long as your client is informed of this.

5. Invoice Simple

If you’re looking for an online tool strictly for invoices only, Invoice Simple does the job. The invoicing tool allows you to send invoices and estimates to your clients with their number of customizable templates.

Invoice Simple has a range of invoice templates for contract labor, for small fixer-upper jobs, and even for specific construction projects like rebuilding fences. All the details you need are included for each specific template – you’ll only need to customize them with your project’s details.

Colors are adjustable too, but if you don’t find the color and other options you need, you can download their app for more choices. If you can’t find the template you’re looking for, you can message them for help.

Invoice Simple is great for starting construction companies and for independent contractors. The number of invoices you can send is limited though, but they offer affordable monthly plans that allow you to send unlimited invoices and estimates (which you can cancel anytime).