5 Design Elements for Your Business Website

In the 21st century, staying competitive means running a high-quality website, regardless of the industry you’re immersed in. Creating a top-rated website means gaining solid conversion rates. Want to attract new customers and retain loyal clients? Staying on top of your website is the key to success. A fatal mistake many business owners make? Creating a website then letting it sit for years with no updating. Website design is constantly changing, and with consistent technological advancement,

1. White Space

Sometimes the best thing to do is nothing. This means utilizing blank space to your advantage. Customers that encounter a website overrun with text and images may quickly become overstimulated and immediately exit. White space actually refers to negative space, which is the area between elements in a composition. Using white space in the correct way means improving your site’s readability, and in many cases, performance—all in one fell swoop. Consider https://letterfriend.com/. This website is an exemplary example of white space used correctly. It doesn’t overrun viewers with large blocks of text, and separates certain section through color blocking that makes the site’s pages easy to navigate.

2. Unique, Engaging Content

Content is king, and maintaining your site with unique, engaging content is one way to distinguish your brand from the rest in any saturated industry. Content that serves a purpose and provides a specific value to your customers and readers can do a lot to improve your brand’s reputation and establish your company as a credible resource for your service of product. Google ranks websites by way of content; if you want to show up in the first page of search results for an industry-specific topic, you’ll want to ensure you’re a leader in that specific industry, about that specific topic. The more quality content on your site, the better your business will do. Simply start a blog and maintain it regularly with scheduled updates of informative articles. Whether you hire freelance writers or put your own pen to paper (or finger to keyboard), an engaging blog is essential for your business website.

3. High-Quality Visuals

Don’t underestimate the power of pictures. People respond to visuals, and if your site is filled with large text blocks and not a whole lot of aesthetic value, rest assured your prospective customers are going to head elsewhere. Consider this: over 90 percent of the information transmitted to humans comes in visual form. Humans can process imagery much faster than they can read text. Invest money into professional photography; these images may be of your staff, could be of your product, or may just be aesthetically pleasing and relevant to your services. Don’t forget the power of video. Consider http://storq.com/. This online maternity clothing store uses clean, crisp video on its homepage before sifting through varied images. It immediately captures attention and entices further exploration of the site.

4. Responsive Design

Today’s modern consumer is on their phone 24/7, and if they can’t load your website from their iPhone or Android, rest assured they’ll exit their browser in the blink of an eye. As you create your website, remember that responsive design is key. This means your web pages will show up on any device, exactly as you intend it. Be sure that your website developer is incorporating responsive design techniques to ensure your site can be viewed on phone, tablet, laptop, and desktop with no issue.

5. Simple Navigation

Make it easy for your online visitors to make their way around your website with simple navigation patterns. Organize important links and pages in the way you want a guest to be funneled through your website. At the very least, make use of dropdown menus. Consider https://crushthefinancialanalystexam.com. This simple website makes effective use of this organization tactic. Each main category page of the site is listed at the top, and hovering over the highlighted words creates an immediate dropdown menu that allows visitors to access the information they’re looking for with a simple click. Even the smallest of additions to your navigational process can mean big profits if it helps guide your customer through the buying process.

Creating an effective website doesn’t mean investing millions of dollars. Using these simple tips means creating a site that customers will flock back to.