5 Examples of Effective Lead Scoring Models

Marketing and sales departments use lead scoring to identify leads that are most valuable to the company and its current sales funnel. This way, they know to focus their attention on the leads with the best scores – those leads that are closest to the money.

You can easily create key data points and track your sales leads with software designed to empower your sales team. While this kind of sales engagement software is useful, you’ll also need to know which key data points you’ll want to focus on. Here are some suggestions.

1. Website Engagement

Take time to consider how a lead will potentially interact with your website, and then think about how to score from there. You may assign higher scores to the leads that:

Visit high-value pages (like pricing pages)

Fill out high-value forms (like a demo requests)

Have 20-plus page views on your site, as opposed to just three

If a lead stops engaging with your website after a certain period of time, you can set something up to take score points away from them. How long that timeframe is depends on your typical sales cycle.

2. Demographic Factors

If you are only trying to sell to a certain demographic of people, then you need to try to identify the ones you are interested in. You can do this by asking questions in your landing pages forms that will get them to reveal information about themselves so you can see if they fit into your target audience.

With this information, you can remove outliers from your lead queue by subtracting points for people who come into a category you aren’t targeting. For example, if you only sell to a specific geographic location, you would give a negative score to any lead who falls outside that location.

3. Company Information

Much like demographic considerations, if you’re a B2B organization then you may be more interested in selling to organizations of a particular size, type, or industry. Again, ask questions that will reveal this kind of info on your landing page forms so that you can give points to leads that fit in with your target audience and take points away from the ones that aren’t.

4. Email Engagement

Even if someone has opted-in to receive emails from your company, you still can’t be sure how interested they are in buying. By tracking open and click-through rates, you can get a much better idea of their interest level.

Give points to the ones that open emails in a lead-nurturing series, or who click through offers in promotional emails. You could also give higher scores to leads who click through high-value emails like demo offers.

5. Social Engagement

You can also assign scores to a lead based on how engaged they are with your brand on social networks. Scores can be based on factors like how many times they clicked through on your company’s tweets and Facebook posts, or how many times they retweeted or shared those posts.

Which Model Works Best?

You can get a sense of which model works best by using lead and sales tracking software that will offer you insights into how successful your campaigns are.