5 Ideas to Make Your Website More Interactive

Times have changed, and websites need more than information to remain relevant, and at the top. Internet users today expect your site to give them a quality, intuitive, and comfortable experience when browsing. Not doing so makes users not last on your website for long, thus affecting your overall results. The best way to ensure that users stay longer is by making your website design more interactive and user-friendly. In this article, we look at some of the best tips that you can use to achieve this goal. So, read on to find out.

1. Use Social Media

Social media has become a vital part of everyone’s life nowadays as it helps people to stay updated on what’s revolving around. So, if you want the content on your website to go viral, then using social media is the best option. You can do so by adding social media buttons on your website, allowing users to share your content on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Doing so enables you to make your website more interactive and even increase traffic.

2. Speed It Up

Most internet users dislike a slow website, as that forces them to abandon it, and look for faster options. A faster site, on the other hand, makes users stay on the page, giving them a chance to see what your business is about, which might turn them to active clients.

You can use tools like Google’s Page Speed Insights, and Pingdom to check your site’s speed. These tools are fantastic as they also give you suggestions like how to optimize the images on your site to help boost speed. That way, you quickly determine if your website is slow, and what you need to make it faster, hence making it more user-friendly.

3. Use Quizzes

This trick is highly effective as many website owners don’t know about it thus making it unique. For quizzes, you have to ensure they are brief and exciting, but also tricky to solve. Doing so forces users to spend more time on your site solving quizzes, and even research more while doing it. You can even offer some incentives upon completion of the quizzes, like access to your site’s premium content. That way, you make your website more interactive, attract more users, and even advertise your brand.

4. Provide Valuable Information

When users visit your website, they want to access the information they need without feeling like you’re hiding something. So, ensure that the content on your site is well researched, factual, and easy to understand. Doing that helps users to quickly understand what your business is about, thus allowing them to make an informed decision about your services or products.

5. Have Customer Support

If your site specializes in selling products or services, then using this trick can help make your website more interactive. Having this feature shows your clients that you care about them and are always ready to help whenever they have issues. The best way to include customer support is by using the interactive FAQ, contact forms, and live chat programs, which are mostly automated with computer software, hence making them easy to use.

As you can see from this article, there are several ways that you can use to help make your website more user-friendly and interactive. So, research more to understand these tips better before implementing to help get fantastic results from your website.