5 Innovative Ways to Build Your Brand Reputation

Developing a successful brand takes time, hard work and a great deal of patience. Of course, if you want to create a recognizable brand as soon as possible, there are various marketing techniques that can easily grab your audience’s attention and turn your company into tough competition. Here are five innovative ways to build your brand reputation.

The Power of Video Marketing

Did you know more than 500 million people are watching Facebook videos every day? It is almost certainly a marketing method you must consider if you want to build a positive brand reputation online. After all, Forbes has recently stated that internet video traffic will account for 80% of all internet traffic within the next four years.

Companies who have yet to utilize the power of video marketing might not know how or where to start. It is important to develop a high-quality video that accurately reflects your branding, products and services. Create attention-grabbing videos by visiting working-beautifully.co.uk, an innovative video production company, to help you develop quality content your key demographic will want to watch and share with others.

Connect with Another Business

Do you ever wish you could tap into another business’s marketing success? Well, maybe you can. Join forces with another company that targets your demographic and create a mutually-beneficial arrangement, so you can both grow from the unique collaboration. For example, a bridal shop could promote a local florist to both in-store and online customers, and vice versa, and can provide customers with an exclusive discount. It’s an effective way to increase your profits and benefit from each other’s customer base.

Get Free Press Coverage

Press coverage is free advertising. Increase your company’s credibility by coming up with a positive newsworthy angle the press will want to promote in national or local newspapers, online articles, TV, or radio. Maybe you have an interesting story to share about how you started the business? Are you putting a new twist on an old product? Have you got a USP that can transform the market? The more newsworthy angles you create, the more free press you will receive, which can quickly boost brand awareness and integrity.

Invest in Promotional Merchandise

Promotional merchandise will ensure your brand remains in a customer’s mind. Provide customers with branded pens, which will not only thank them for their custom, but they’ll also remember your brand every time they use the stationery. You can also hand out branded items to the public, and you should feature a link to your website to encourage people to learn more about who you are and what you do. Remember not to scrimp too much on the merchandise, either, as a cheap pen that runs out of ink will reflect poorly on your business.

Become a Sponsor

Have you thought about sponsoring a local group or event? It’s worth a consideration. Not only will your branding be promoted at the event and on clothing, but it may also provide your company with an opportunity to meet attendees and attract new customers. However, choose wisely to avoid a PR disaster.