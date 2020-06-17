5 Questions to Ask an Auto Transporter

If you love your vehicle, then you want to ensure that it receives the best possible care while in transport. Therefore, it is important to ask an auto transport company a few questions before using their services. Below are the top questions to ask to find the right auto transporter for you.

1. Ask for Their Registration Info. Are They Registered?

Naturally, you want to go with a solid, trustworthy choice. And a good indicator of that is whether they have an official registration.

These types of transporters need to be registered with the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT), especially if crossing state lines. So, ask them to provide you with their DOT number.

Additionally, you might ask them for their Motor Carrier number to check with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (inside the US) or the Federal Maritime Commission (outside of the US). This registration information speaks volumes about the trustworthiness of the car transport company.

2. What is Their Insurance Policy?

Another set of documents you’ll want to ask for is the company’s insurance papers. An adequate motor carrier will offer insurance for transporting your car.

You may feel, however, that what they offer is not enough. In that case, do not hesitate to ask for increased insurance. It will cost more, but is well worth it, especially when you think of how much the car itself costs.

3. How Should You Prepare Your Car?

There are a few basic rules that the auto transporter will likely tell you about as their answer to this question. For example, a motor transporter is prohibited from moving vehicles that contain any household items in them, so you’ll want to empty out your car.

It’s also the usual practice to ensure that your car should have no more than a quarter tank of gas so as not to increase the overall weight of the transport. While these are general rules, it’s good to consult your motor transporter to find out their specific requirements.

4. How do They Prevent Damage to Your Car during Shipping?

Most car transporters will assess your vehicle (in your presence) prior to transportation to ensure that it’s in good condition. During this time, they will also likely make note of any possible kinks that may be blamed on transport otherwise.

Similarly, when the car arrives at its destination, the company will re-assess it. This activity is also done with you there, and the intention is to ensure nothing has gone awry.

5. What if Something Goes Wrong?

While it is unlikely that your car gets damaged during transportation, especially when you research and find a good company, it can happen. During the final assessment, you will need to pay attention to the vehicle, noticing any possible issues.

As it is trickier to report any issues after you’ve picked it up, take your time doing the final assessment. If there is something wrong, you will need to make a claim against the company’s insurance policy.

Concluding Thoughts on Asking Questions

If this is your first time using a car transport service, then you likely aren’t sure what to ask them. The questions above are good ones to inquire about, and a reputable company will readily provide the information for ask you. Generally, auto transportation is safe and an excellent way to get your vehicle from one point to another.