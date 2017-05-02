5 Quick Tips to Improve Your Brand Awareness

The only way you can guarantee your brand’s success is with hard work and determination. While we cannot provide you with a quick fix on how to become a household name with your target market, we can offer five quick tips that may improve your brand awareness.

1. Infographic

One of the biggest ways to showcase your products, services and statistics is a colourful infographic. It is one of the most shareable types of content, so they can be a valuable tool for developing brand awareness and becoming an industry leader. Not only can it encourage thousands of social shares, but it can also result in a significant number of valuable links to your website.

2. Freebies

Admit it, you love a good freebie. We all do. Therefore, they can be a valuable way of boosting your brand awareness. You should consider providing items you can giveaway to various customers, influencers and social media followers, such as free tickets to upcoming concerts, promotional merchandise, gadgets and company products or services.

3. Sponsor an Event

One of the biggest and best ways to showcase your brand is by sponsoring an established event. For example, you could underwrite a music, sport or food festival so that you can promote your company name to thousands or millions of people worldwide. While it might require a significant financial deal, it could result in a considerable return on an investment, which could drive sales long after the sponsorship is over.

If you do not have a big budget to sponsor a large-scale international event, you could always become involved in local partnerships. For example, you could team up with nearby brands to sponsor a sports team or a local festival.

4. Video Marketing

Did you know that half of 18 to 34-year-olds will drop everything they are doing to watch a new YouTube video from one of the favourite creators? Therefore, YouTube is one of the most powerful marketing tools at your disposal, so you should certainly use it if you want to boost your brand awareness.

Many people believe YouTube marketing campaigns can be a little difficult to master because there is so much competition on the platform. However, there are some tactics you can undertake to make the process a doddle. For example, you could turn to Social Media Daily to buy real YouTube subscribers to improve your brand engagement, raise your profile and boost your channel’s performance.

5. Create a Unique Personality

There is nothing wrong with giving your brand a little personality, as it can encourage online and offline engagement. All it might take to stand out from the crowd is a unique tone of voice or a little bit of comedy.

For inspiration, look towards other brands which have developed a strong following due to their personalities, such as Old Spice, Innocent and Dollar Shave Club. Distinctive marketing can help you become a viral sensation, which could over time improve your profit margin.