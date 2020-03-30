5 Reasons to Get a Business Pawn Loan

Setting up a new start-up or managing a small business can be pretty challenging, especially with cash flow. If you’re facing a shortage of business funds, getting fast cash from the bank or other financial institutions can be difficult if you don’t meet their criteria or have all the required documents.

If you’re ever stuck in a situation like this and you’re in Sydney, you should consider a Business Pawn Loan with a lender like Cashify. This type of loan is not only very easy to apply for, but it is also quick and convenient.

Here are a few reasons for you to get a Business Pawn Loan.

1. They Don’t Check Your Credit History

When getting a loan from traditional sources such as banks or other financial institutions, you must prove you have an excellent credit history. Otherwise, a non-existent or bad credit rating will make it nearly impossible for you to get a business loan.

Business Pawn Loans, on the other hand, do not require any credit checks. This means that by pawning a valuable asset like a company car, truck, van or even forklift as collateral, most people can borrow instant money to finance their business needs.

2. The Loan Application is Quick and Easy

The process to apply for a traditional loan can last up to several weeks! This is a huge drawback especially when you require immediate cash. However, by choosing a Business Pawn Loan, you can usually expect to receive your loan approval and the cash transferred within the same-day!

You can start the application for a Business Pawn Loan online, receive a free valuation on your asset and an estimated loan value based on the asset’s market value. You must then leave your pawned item as security for the duration of the loan and you can expect to receive the cash in your account on the same day. This is super-convenient especially for those small businesses that require money instantaneously.

3. They Require Minimal Documentation

Traditional loan sources can demand a lot of documentation and it can be a difficult task to get all the documents required together, especially when your business is new. To apply for a Business Pawn Loan, all you require is the company’s asset registration papers, some personal identification and agree to leave the asset in their secure holdings for the duration of the loan. Plus, Business Pawn Loan providers legally do not need to do any credit checks.

4. They Accept a Variety of Pawn Items

Most pawn shops only specialise in a few, smaller items like electronics and instructions. However a Business Pawn Loan accepts a wide range of larger assets as collateral. Company vehicles like a car, truck, van, forklift or even machinery can be used as collateral. The best option for you is to find a Business Pawn Loan provider that offers the best deal for your valuable items.

5. They Offer Cash at Reduced Interest Rates

Traditional loan providers usually demand a fixed, high interest rate on loans. However, as you are using an asset as security on a Pawn Loan, lenders typically offer lower rates. If you’re looking for a competitive Pawn Loan in Sydney, Cashify offers free valuations online!

Conclusion