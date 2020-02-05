5 Reasons Why You Should Opt For Health Insurance This Year?

In a time where medical conditions are all too prevalent, it is important to ensure you are protected. But with many still not taking out insurance policies, should this be a must for you this year? In this article, we will be giving you 5 reasons that you should opt for health insurance this year.

Coverage Post Brexit

One of the biggest reasons for you to opt for health insurance is the coverage that you will receive post-Brexit. Though the European medical card is valid at this time, having extra medical insurance is vital if you are suffering from a pre-existing condition. Though your EHIC card will cover you for a majority of this, it will not cover the costs of emergency surgery or other expensive medical treatments. This, therefore, means that health insurance is needed.

Rising Medical Bills

In addition to the coverage post Brexit, health insurance can also help you to cover the cost of rising medical bills. Whether this is a treatment in the US or medication whilst on holiday, insurances are used to cover you should you need it. This can be for as little or as much as you want, making sure that you are protected at any point in the trip. This health insurance can also cover the family whilst on holiday too by adding people to the policy through your insurance company. This can benefit you in the long term if you travel frequently throughout the year.

Past Medical Conditions

In addition to covering the costs, some medical conditions will require you to have health insurance. Without it, you will be unable to travel. Any past medical conditions must be stated to the insurance provider beforehand to ensure that you have the insurance coverage that you need. This will ensure that you are safe when travelling and have everything that you need should anything happen. You may also be required to bring this paperwork to ensure that you have proof of coverage when you are on holiday, regardless of who you are travelling with.

Changes In Lifestyle

In addition, the changes in lifestyle are another reason for health insurance coverage. This is because this can lead to underlying issues such as joint pain or breathing issues. If this is the case, you will then need to have medical insurance to cover you should anything occur. When applying for insurances such as this you will need to ensure your insurance providers are aware of any issues that you have.

Peace Of Mind

The final reason that medical insurance is a must this year is for peace of mind. This will allow you and your family to travel around Europe with very minimal concern. This is ideal for those travelling particularly with small children as it ensures that they are safe at all times. However, when booking insurance, it is important to ensure that it can cover you for where you are travelling to. If this is the case, you can then begin booking your trip completely stress-free.

With this in mind, there are a number of reasons that you should opt for health insurance this year before travelling as it will help to keep you safe and feeling completely stress-free. Will you be opting for health insurance when travelling in 2020?