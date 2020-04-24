5 Strategies for Big Data and Cloud Migration

After a long and tiring discussion with your internal team, you have decided to migrate some of your apps to the cloud, or all of your IT infrastructure.

Whether you are a business owner, or a person in charge in this business, you will want to execute your cloud migration in a more appropriate way.

Of course it is necessary to pick the right company which can offer you the best cloud migration services for you. Erbis is a prominent software engineering development company who can provide you the best services based on your needs.

According to Erbis representative, there are five primary strategies for big data and cloud migration. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the available options for you.

Lift and Shift strategy

Lift-and-Shift is one of the most common approaches of cloud migration.

How the services do it is as the words suggest.

The aws cloud migration process involves lifting some of the data or entire apps from your on-premise IT infrastructure. After lifting the selected components, you will shift them to the cloud.

Shifting these data and apps to the cloud, it will be up to you to modify or leave them be.

Lift-and-Shift is a top choice because it is simple and straightforward to conduct it. After consulting with the Erbis IT expert, you will proceed moving to the cloud with minimum disruption.

But it is not an overnight solution. Depending on how big the infrastructure you’d want to lift and shift, it could take weeks or even months to finish.

The good thing about Lift and Shift is that you can manage it without significant expenditure.

It is arguably the least costly method amongst the available options. It is also easy to make your team comprehend with the process and framework.

Some things might need to be changed. When it comes to code changes, Erbis company can help you to make it. Some of the apps will be performing better when put in the cloud.

However, there is a setback to consider. The thing is that not all apps are able to optimize the performance in the cloud. Not all of them can be changed. As a result, it could consume more resources which lead to more expenditures. However, the level of expenditures won’t be hurting your bank account if you are not scaling up significantly in the future.

Lift, Shift, and Optimize strategy

It is arguably the better version of the Lift-and-shift method. Lift Shift and Optimize is also called LSO.

It is where the application migration to cloud involves the current app moving to the cloud but with few tweaks and optimizations. As we know, not all on-premise apps are compatible with cloud. Some of them don’t even work.

The LSO approach allows you to tweak your current apps so that these can operate really well in the cloud. Of course, these changes won’t ruin your apps in the long run.

But keep in mind that you only need to change some of the apps. Erbis will continue to make the improvements when optimizing your data and apps.

LSO is much faster and simpler than full refactoring. The good thing here is that you can also use your on-premise resources while the migrating process happens. And when it finishes, you can use the cloud environment immediately.

It also has a setback to consider. Your app won’t be fully optimized. This method falls between Lift-and-shift and full refactoring. It is definitely better than conventional Lift-and-shift. But it has certain limitations. If you want to fully optimize your apps in the cloud, you would want to consider full refactoring from Erbis.

Refactoring strategy

Erbis company also suggests that Refactoring is a top recommended cloud migration solutions. It can make a great choice if your objective is to conduct huge changes to your apps code and configure them to fully maximize the cloud services.

There is a good reason why refactoring can make a great option for you.

Some of your apps might not be able to run in the cloud. Therefore, Erbis suggests the significant code changes to make them compatible with the cloud environment. Of course, with these tasks in hands, there is no way you pick Lift-and-Shift or LSO methods.

The code revisions would also take time before the full cloud data migration.

The other reason is to update your apps to improve your company’s performance and productivity. You may know about this but we need to mention it again that not all cloud-ready apps are performing optimally. Your current apps might be compatible with the cloud, but this does not guarantee that they will run better in the cloud. Therefore, you will need to make few changes, add more features, and update the systems. Erbis can help you through these processes.

Unlike the other two options before, Refactoring strategies allow you to take the full benefits that your cloud services offer. The apps will perform faster and more efficiently. But the best of all is that you can scale it up in the future.

The setback is the cost that you need to spend in order to do this. It won’t come cheap. It will be a lot of work. That’s why you will need to work with a trustworthy company like Erbis to minimize any risk.

Containers strategy

Containers is also a great strategy of big data and migration. Containers involve the migration process without code changes. So, for instance, Erbis conducts the Containers strategy for your on-premise servers to the cloud environment or the hybrid one. As for the process and after service, this won’t require you to change the codes of the apps.

The executor of this project will bundle all of the pivotal components such as the apps, binaries, files, and many more.

Containers offers portability and compatibility which allows you to use different environments for your app. Running the containers is also cost effective and quick. If you want to improve productivity and performances without changing the codes of your apps, it is definitely a go.

Full Rebuild

Erbis company also suggests Full Rebuild as the consideration.

As the name suggests, it involves the rebuild of your app from scratch to make it fully cloud ready.

The Erbis software engineers will design and develop the apps in the aim to take the full benefits of the cloud computing services.

Full Rebuild will be a great choice if your current apps are outdated and there is no way to operate it in the cloud environment.

The good thing with Full Rebuild is that you can reap everything the cloud environment offers to you. Because your apps use the cloud resources in a more efficient way, this will lead to the cost saving in the long run too.

Verdict

There you have them! Each approach has its own advantages and disadvantages. Reach out Erbis support now to explore all the necessary things before deciding your cloud migration strategy.