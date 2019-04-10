5 Things Employers Should Know About Hiring in 2019

Staying on top of business trends can be tricky when your mind is preoccupied by a million other things. Unfortunately, “I didn’t know” is not an acceptable answer considering the wealth of information at your fingertips.

We’ve done the grunt work for you by gathering the eight most important stats employers should be aware of. Avoid making unnecessary mistakes and improve your 2019 hiring process with these numbers in mind.

Fact: In 2018, there were a record-breaking 6.6 million job openings, affecting over 50% of U.S. employers. [1]

Takeaway: You’ll have to compete with companies in your industry who are looking to snatch the same talent. Increase your visibility and post your job description across various sites such as Craigslist and LinkedIn. The wider the net, the better the catch!

Fact: 7/10 people use Google in their typical process to search for open jobs and research future employers. [2]

Takeaway: In today’s digital world, you need a strong online presence. Be sure to monitor your profile on Glassdoor so candidates know what a great company you are to work for. Respond to all of your online customer reviews—especially the negative ones—in order to demonstrate that business is more than just a numbers game to you.

Fact: 67% of employed American adults agree that the application, interview, or offer process would make or break their decision on whether to take a job. [2]

Takeaway: Treat your candidates’ time carefully! Be polite and professional throughout your hiring process and follow up with prompt email correspondence. Candidates might be applying at more than one company, and if you seem more responsive and organized than the competition, it will make your offer look far more enticing than the others.

Fact: 72% of hiring managers say they provide clear job descriptions, while only 36 percent of candidates say the same. [3]

Takeaway: You can’t be clearer. Describe the job’s unique specifications, requirements, and responsibilities upfront to avoid confusion down the road. Establishing clear requirements in terms of experience, education, and skill set will save you time when reviewing candidates’ resumes.

Fact: Hiring is expected to become more competitive in the next 12 months for 74% of recruiters. [4]

Takeaway: Your job description should dazzle and inspire applicants; use it as your first impression and treat it like your last opportunity to communicate. You need to show them why your company is better to work for than those other guys. What perks can you offer? If you can’t offer a competitive salary, benefits package, or retirement plan, you can still incentivize candidates with remote work opportunities, flexible hours, dog-friendly policies, team building events, and company outings.

Fact: 43% of recruiters have used texting to reach out to candidates or current applicants—and 88% report positive feedback from the job seeker. [4]

Takeaway: In 2019 and beyond, employers will need to change the way they engage with candidates. Texting is the new talking, and although it might come off as less professional, the casual tone and modern medium is far more approachable to younger generations of talent. Millennials entering the market space place a huge emphasis on social media, so be sure to build your brand and personality on Facebook and Instagram.

Fact: According to recruiters, top investments for growing employer brand are: social media (47%), company career website (21%), marketing and advertising (12%). [4]

Takeaway: If you’re not tech savvy, hire a web developer and social media manager who can come up with a creative plan for building your company culture. Doing so will improve your appeal to college graduates with great degrees.

Fact: 96% of employers conduct at least one type of background screening. [5]

Takeaway: The overwhelming majority of recruiters see the value in background check services for employers. Investing a small fee upfront can save a ton of money later on by reducing employee turnover costs. By bringing on the best hires with the shiniest backgrounds, you’ll better your odds of a long-term tenure and future success.

Work smarter, not harder. If you pay attention to hiring trends, you can piggyback off of what works—and avoid what doesn’t—by learning the successes and failures of others.

