5 Things to Include in Your Entry-Level Administrative Assistant Resume

You are applying for a job as an entry-level administrative assistant. As part of the process, you will need to put together a resume’ that will pull you ahead of other potential applicants. Information in this resume’ should include the following five categories:

Your Work Objective

Some call this feature a summary statement. At the very beginning of your resume’, make a point to write a clear and concise reason as to why you really are the best and most qualified person for this position. It should be a strong statement of your intent and a brief summation of your skills. For example, you could state “I am a dedicated individual who seeks a challenging administrative position that makes the best use of my extensive office skills.”

Office Skills

A listing of all of your office skills is also appropriate. Typing speeds, software knowledge, and filing expertise are all excellent skills to include. Different businesses have different needs in the individuals they hire. For example, a marketing firm would possibly seek applicants with social media skills. A law office would need individuals with knowledge of law terminology. An administrative assistant’s resume should be geared to the type of job that is being applied for.

Some applicants may refer to this as “highlights.” This is a listing of all the positive work skills and abilities that you will bring to this position. Be sure they apply to the position itself. For example, you don’t want to include the fact that you know how to clip dog hair as this has nothing to do with the job you are applying for.

Education

Your education does not need to go all the way back to preschool, but it should include your high school, vocational school, community college, and any colleges and universities you attended. Include what your general courses were or what field your degree is in. If you took specialty courses, also list those. List the schools from last attended to earliest attended.

And don’t forget any certifications you may have. If you attended computer classes or took adult education courses that expand on your skills, this could be what pulls you to the front of the pack. It shows that you are interested in bettering yourself and staying up-to-date on trends and new developments. Don’t be afraid to toot your own horn if you really did put in extra time and effort in developing your career.

Work Experience

Also list any work experience you have had from most recent all the way to your first jobs. Be sure to include specific responsibilities that you were given. List positive characteristics such being a team player, having great organizational skills, and proficiency in writing and grammar. Don’t ever discount volunteer experience. Volunteering shows that you are willing to go the extra mile even without pay. Be sure to mention any new skills that you learned while volunteering.

References

Many individuals will include this category on their resume’ but will add the phrase “available on request.” If you really want this position, make a point to include three or four references with clear and correct contact information. Don’t make any more work for the employer than you have to. They don’t want to track you down to ask for this information, so go ahead and include it at the very bottom of the page.

Good references should be individuals who are aware of your positive attributes. References can be former teachers, pastors, and former employers. Do not list immediate family members. List friends only if they know you on a business or professional level.

Conclusion

Your resume’ needs to speak for you. Therefore, it is important that it is neat, clear, and flows easily. It should not include any typos or spelling errors. Use strong words such as “flexible,” “punctual,” and “efficient.” Be sure to include plenty of whitespace. If possible, keep the length to one page. Have a professional review your resume’ before you submit it to any businesses.

When you arrive at your interview, be sure to bring extra copies. You never know how many individuals you will have to talk to before the day is over. Plus, you will look organized and prepared, just the image you are trying to present.