5 Things You Can do to be Safe at Work

In the time it will take you to read this sentence, an American will have sustained injuries at their workplace, fatal or otherwise.

That’s right. A worker is injured at work every 7 seconds .

While your employer should-and is required by law to ensure your safety within reasonable limits, you should approach it as an individual responsibility.

Here are some tips for doing this.

1. Take Regular Breaks

Taking regular breaks rejuvenates your mind and body. This causes you to be more alert and prevents burnout.

When alert, you are more aware of your surroundings, and safety protocols are fresh in your mind.

Listen to your body to take note of when in your day you tend to feel more tired and less alert and schedule periodic breaks during these times.

2. Understand the Risks

Understanding what the risks are in any specific environment is among the best ways to mitigate them.

One way to do this is by taking a health and safety course . Whether you go for a free or paid course, you can get a better understanding of workplace hazards and how you can guarantee your own safety and that of others.

A paid course comes with certification, which can open you up to other opportunities, such as consulting on safety matters internally and externally.

3. Minimize Workplace Stress

The common culprits of workplace stress include long work hours, overwhelming workload, unreasonable expectations, and office conflicts.

If not managed well, stress can lead to sleeping problems, depression, and anxiety. Aside from impeding productivity, these issues can reduce concentration levels.

Lowered concentration levels are a major cause of workplace accidents.

Be mindful of your mental health at all times and seek help from a professional if you have chronic stress or suspect that you might be depressed.

To look out for your mental health, it is important to eat well and get enough sleep and rest. It is also important to take regular breaks at work if you feel overwhelmed.

Ultimately, the more rejuvenated and alert you are, the less likely you are to put yourself in harm’s way unknowingly.

4. Mind Your Posture

Mind the way you sit, lift, stand, and even reach for things around your workspace.

As much as possible, use ergonomically designed furniture at work, more so if you have a desk job.

Similarly, pay attention to your posture, ensuring not to twist or stoop during your workday.

Also, it would be a good idea to learn the correct ways of picking things up without hurting your back . If your job entails heavy lifting, adopting some strength training into your exercise regimen should help as well.

5. Master Your Work Tools

Safety concerns should come before your desire to hold a particular job.

Ensure you can confidently handle any tools and equipment you are required to work with at your workplace.

If you are not confident about operating a certain piece of equipment, ask for help before engaging.

Most companies will be happy to take their new hires through induction, most of which will include equipment training.

If what was offered was not sufficient, your immediate line supervisor or colleagues will be happy to re-train and provide you with additional support. All you need to do is ask.

It Starts With You

While your employer holds some liability, your health and safety should start with you.

Consider these tips to keep you and your colleagues safe. Similarly, address any issues of concern with your supervisor or management.

Any organization that values its employees, reputation, and customers will be happy to listen, brainstorm, and implement strategies for the betterment of everyone involved.