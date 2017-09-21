5 Tips for Creating a Buzz Around Your Business

In the fast-paced world of business, it’s vital that you’re always acting with energy and passion. The moment that you take your eye off the ball, it’s likely that one of your competitors will step in. In order to avoid this happening, you need to constantly be on the lookout for creative ways to ensure that your business thrives. Instead of relying on the same old approach to secure your clients, you need to surprise and excite them. This isn’t as complicated as it sounds. If you’re looking for some inspiration, you’ll need to read on. Below are five tips for creating a buzz around your business.

Have a Season Sale

Even if your company provides a service, instead of products, you can still have a season sale. This is a great opportunity to make full use of your contact list. You could send mass texts and promotional emails that let your clients know about your upcoming offers. Not only will this remind them of your company, it may also lead to an increased number of sales. For instance, say you’re a plumbing company and your client was already considering getting more work done. If you’re providing impressive discounts, for a select number of days, it will make sense for them to take the plunge and secure your services immediately.

Introduce Loyalty Cards

You can also peak your client’s interest by offering loyalty cards. People will always be interested in saving money and securing amazing deals. Loyalty cards are a great way to protect the relationship that you have with your clients. Not only this, but if you introduce a point system, your customers will have an incentive to spend even more money.

Focus on Your Branding

In order to create a buzz around your business, you’ll need to invest in your branding. Even if you’re incredibly proud of your current branding, there is always room for improvement. You could introduce a branding scheme for each season. Alternatively, you could hold a competition that encourages your clients to get involved in the branding of your business. This is a fantastic way to increase public interest and get free ideas at the same time.

Embrace the Power of Prizes

You would be surprised by what people would do for a really amazing prize. Why not set up a lottery system that all of your clients are immediately entered into? Then, at the end of each month, you could draw out a winner. At ticket sales, you can find amazing tickets at a wholesale price. This is a simple way to set up a tempting incentive for your clients to give you their business.

Use Social Media to Your Advantage

In this digital age, one of the best ways to create a buzz is by using social media. This would be a great platform for you to share information about all of your new initiatives. It’s also a great way for you to directly engage with your clients.