5 Tips for Networking with New Clients

Networking with new clients is all about making a good impression, but it can sometimes be difficult to do that and lay the foundations for building a good relationship with your new client without things getting awkward. Constant boardroom meetings and only speaking to your client about business doesn’t really give you the chance to get to know them better, which is often essential for providing them with a personalized service that they won’t get elsewhere. Thankfully, there are plenty of networking ideas that will help you get to know your client more outside of the professional setting and strengthen your working relationship too.

Go to Dinner

Taking a client out for dinner is perhaps one of the most common and the easiest ways to network and spend some time with them. Most people won’t say no to good food, and you can earn even more good reputation points with your client if you pick a restaurant that you know they are going to love. If they have mentioned anything about their favorite food or a favorite place to eat in the past, use this information to your advantage when choosing where to dine with them. Going for dinner is usually a much more informal and comfortable setting compared to the boardroom, so it’s a great idea for getting to know your new client better outside of the professional setting.

Play Golf

If you are taking on a new client who enjoys golf, spending some time playing with them can be a great way to network. It’s a really fun way to break the ice with a new client and share something with them that isn’t completely about work. While heading to a golf course is usually an ideal way to play, weather conditions may not always be cooperative. When this happens using a simulator to play golf indoors is a great option and a lot of fun..

Enjoy a Sports Event

Another great option for a client that is into sports is taking them to a professional sports event. Getting tickets for your client to an event that they will want to see is a great way to say thank you to them for choosing your business and reward them for their loyalty, and it presents you with a great way to network with them and get to know them better while having some fun at the same time.

Get Outdoors

Of course, not every client will be up for outdoor adventures, so it’s worth spending some time getting to know them in advance before you invite them for this one. Activities like zip-lining, kayaking, adventure trails, surfing lessons, or even a private helicopter ride can all be fantastic ways to show your clients that you appreciate them, and spend some time networking with them and getting to know them too.

Think Outside the Box

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box when it comes to new ways to network with your clients. You want to pick an activity that you can do together either with one individual client or with a group of new clients, which can be an ideal way to encourage your clients to network with one another too. Of course, the networking activities that you pick will depend on your clients and the relationship that you have with them, but if you are itching to get out of the boardroom and network with your client in a more informal and fun setting, there are plenty of ideas to consider that will strengthen your professional relationships and even forge a friendship.

Networking with new clients doesn’t have to be boring – there are plenty of fun ideas that you can try.