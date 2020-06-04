5 Top Reasons Why Your Injury Claim Application May Get Rejected

If you have just undergone an injury and are planning to file an injury claim application, you must know that all applications are neither entertained nor approved.

This means that no matter how strong you think your case is, for one reason or the other, your application may be rejected.

That’s why we always need to be more cautious.

And in this post, we will make you aware of the same.

Here are five top reasons why your injury claim application can get rejected, so you can keep these in mind and correct mistakes that you might have been making around these.

1. You’ve Lost Evidence

Losing evidence can be a nightmare for anyone who wants to get an injury claim compensation.

Take it like this. You go to request a claim but fail to prove that this accident gave you injuries. Or you may fail to present medical or any other relevant bills which could have strengthened your case.

Surely, you wouldn’t want to weaken the case, right?

So, make sure that you don’t lose any relevant pieces of evidence. Instead, keep them safe and close.

2. You Are Making a Late Claim

One of the primary reasons why your injury claim application may get rejected is that you have made a late claim.

Many times people who fall prey to injuries stall the plan of making a claim for later, thinking they will get all the time to do that in the future.

However, this isn’t always the case.

In fact, claims that are raised this late are generally tossed off even without a review.

Most of the relevant authorities would have a time limit for filing a claim application. This rules out the option of filing a late claim. So, be quick at it.

3. You Have Quoted An Unreasonable Amount

Well, one can do this intentionally or unintentionally, but asking for an unreasonable price for your injury claim can get your application rejected.

So, don’t have your ambitions misplaced. Be mindful of the price that you quote.

In fact, it’ll be best if you get a rough estimate of the claim amount that your case deserves. You can use this simple personal injury compensation claims calculator for that.

It’s a quick test that can give you an estimate in a few simple steps.

4. You Have Provided The Wrong Details

Another case when your injury claim application may get rejected is when the details that you provide to the legal authorities aren’t correct.

While filing the application, you will have to fill out several fields that may ask you about the injury, how it took place, how badly you got injured, when did it happen, plus several related documents may have to be attached.

And if any of these documents or details that you submit are incorrect, your injury claim compensation application can be rejected.

That’s why it’s better to hire a personal injury lawyer for your case. These lawyers are professionals and hold the right amount of relevant experience handling cases like yours.

5. Being Careless With Your Lifestyle and Treatment

It may surprise you to find out that being careless towards the treatment can also be a reason for your claim application’s rejection.

Also, the jury may take a look at your social media handles. And too much activity on your social channels can create a contrast against the problems that you might have mentioned.

So, keep this in mind and try staying away from social media at least until you have received the claim.

Final words

If you are planning to file an injury claim compensation request, a few mistakes can weaken your case, leading to a rejection. That’s why it’s important to note those mistakes and not repeat them.

In this post, we tried to make our readers of the top five reasons why their injury claim application may get rejected.

Hopefully, this was helpful.