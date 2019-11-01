5 Trends for Productive Human Resources Management

Source- Pixabay

As a business owner, one of your main concerns should be keeping your employees happy and engaged. Studies show that companies with engaged in employees are 21 percent more profitable . The key to ensuring your employees are well taken care of is putting the right team together in your human resources (HR) department.

While having the right HR team goes a long way, you will also need to focus on embracing technology trends when trying to ensure this part of your business works flawlessly. Some business owners have a very complicated relationship with technology. Instead of fighting change, embrace it so you can reap the rewards it provides in the future.

Are you looking to make your human resources team and your employees more productive and engaged? If so, check out the human resources management trends below to see how you can apply them to your business.

1. Viewing Employee Engagement as a Priority

One of the biggest misconceptions business owners have is that employee engagement starts after a person is hired. In reality, engagement can begin during the hiring process. The main goal you should have when interviewing and vetting potential employees is making this process easy and enjoyable. The best way to achieve this goal is by utilizing the power of technology.

Using interview scheduling software is one of the best ways to engage a potential employee. With this software, a candidate has the ability to schedule their own interview online. Once you receive the information from the potential employee regarding when they want to interview for the position, you can forward it to your staff. This software is beneficial whether you are performing interviews remotely or in your physical business location.

Once you have a new employee hired, the level of engagement should not decrease. A new employee needs to feel like they are part of the team. The best way to do this is by providing them with state-of-the-art training. The last thing you want is for a new employee to feel like they have been thrown to the wolves.

This is why you need to work on developing a failsafe training program. Allowing current employees to weigh in on the details of this training program can be extremely helpful. Often times, employees can offer a fresh perspective on these matters, which can help you avoid mistakes during the training program development process.

2. Embracing the Power of Human Resources Management Systems

If you are looking for a way to take your HR management to the next level then embracing the power of human resources management systems (HRMS). With this technology, you can automate various tasks involving attendance, timesheets and even payroll management. Not only does this technology reduce the work your HR team has to do, it makes also record keeping more efficient.

With the implementation of this technology, you can improve efficiency and productivity. Some business owners shy away from automated technology because they are afraid of accuracy issues. However, modern HRMS software is designed to work flawlessly with minimal maintenance.

This means a business owner can actually save money over time due to a reduction in employee hours. HRMS software helps you automate mundane tasks that your HR department dreads, which is beneficial for everyone involved.

HRMS Software Makes Keeping Track of Key Performance Indicators Easy

Not only can you automate HR tasks with this software, you can also track a number of useful key performance indicators (KPI). One of the most helpful KPIs you will be presented with is referred to as duration in the position. This indicator tells you how long a particular employee has been in a certain position. The longer an employee has been in a particular position, the higher the need for promotion will become.

Most HRMS software can provide KPIs on employee retention as well. If your business has a high turnover rate, it can be extremely costly. This is why noticing this issue with employee retention and addressing it is so important.

HRMS programs also provide KPIs regarding employee absenteeism and efficiency. If you want to find out more about this technology and how it can benefit your business, be sure to read HRMS – What is a Human Resources Management System?

3. The Use of Data Analytic Tools is Increasing

For years, business owners have been using the power of big data to create effective marketing campaigns and gain an understanding of who their audience is and what they want. In recent years, entrepreneurs have discovered that data can help them gain insight into workforce trends. This information allows business owners to refine their recruitment and hiring process.

Having information regarding the average rate of pay for the position you need to feel is essential. Knowing this information can help you make a potential employee an enticing offer. If you are offering far less pay than a competitor, you will have a hard time attracting and keeping top talent.

You can also use data analytics to keep track of the work your current employees are doing. If trends in the data start to show a decline in overall productivity, your main goal needs to be fixing these issues.

Consulting with your employees to see what improvements need to be made can help you address productivity issues in a hurry. Providing your team with better tech tools or the ability to work in a collaborative environment can do wonders for your productivity numbers.

4. Becoming More “Agile” Can Be Beneficial

Another HR trend you need to pay attention to is the sudden push for businesses to become more “Agile”. Software development professionals have been using Agile methodologies for years. This methodology involves providing more collaboration among the various departments in your company.

Not only is Agile meant to enhance collaboration, it also encourages business owners to think outside of the box when it comes to the types of employees they use. Many businesses that have embraced Agile methodologies use temporary employees to handle a sudden influx of work.

These businesses also use more remote workers due to how flexible and affordable they can be. Changing the way you think about hiring and managing employees can help you increase productivity and profitability.

Source- Pixabay

5. Empowering Front-Line Managers is Essential

As a business owner, you need to learn how to delegate. Some entrepreneurs think they have to handle every aspect of running their business, but this is far from the truth. Instead of trying to handle employee management and engagement on your own, you should work on empowering your front-line managers.

Allowing your front-line managers to perform routine performance reviews is a step in the right direction. Instead of letting these reviews feel like an interrogation, your managers need to work on creating an open dialogue with employees.

Ideally, these performance reviews will need to be structured to feel like a forward-looking conversation, instead of a critique of how an employee does their job. Focusing on positivity during these performance reviews can help you boost engagement and employee morale.

Adopting These Trends is Beneficial

Now that you know more about the latest HR management trends, it is time to figure out which ones can help your business. The time and effort invested in implementing these trends will be worth it in the long run.