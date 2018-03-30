5 Ways to Attract Old Customers

The only way to grow a business is to grow the bottomline, which is possible only when you make more sales, i.e: increase the number of customers that you have.

While most businesses work on getting new customers, they often neglect old customers, and some even take old clients for granted. This is a huge mistake that can cause a business to fail.

Retaining older customers has several benefits. It helps save money and time. Other than this, old clients also bring you new clients. So without much ado, let’s have a look at how to regain or retain old customers:

Offer Deals Or Discounts

An effective way to get back to old customers is by offering them discounts or deals on your products or service.

This will require you to do some homework and dig out old customers that have previously bought from you. This strategy will not only influence them but will also work to bring in new customers as they will more likely tell their friends and family about your business and the amazing deals you offer.

Pass Friendly Emails Or Newsletters

Look into the customers who bought from you in the past and then stopped buying. Sending a friendly email or a newsletter to reconnect with them is a good option.

You can remember them on special dates or events and pass an email, sending your greetings. This will imply that you care for old customers and value them. Hence, it will more likely intrigue them to consider another purchase and become a loyal customer.

Ask For Their Feedback

Listening to what old customers have to say about your business is important because it helps you improve and also lets your customers know that you care for their opinion.

Ask their opinion on what changes they would like to see and if they stopped buying from you for a specific reason. This won’t only help you win back old customers but will also give you an idea on where you are wrong and what the customers are disliking about your business.

Introduce New Products

Sometimes customers move to other businesses because you stop providing them with what they need.

For this purpose, you need to come up with new items. If you cannot create new products, you can imports goods from other countries.

The key lies in providing new items to your clients so that they always have something to look forward to.

Call Them

For many businesses, this simple strategy has worked like a charm. All you need to do is seek out old clients, get their contact number and simply call them.

Enlighten them about the new products and services you’ve started and tell them that you remember them even after months. This can turn out to be one of the most convincing strategies to get back to old customers and get them to do business with you again.

The Verdict

Keep these five tips in mind to attract old customers. Remember that you cannot grow if you lose old clients.