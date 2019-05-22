5 ways to help the environment

As we all know, the environment is suffering due to our irresponsible actions.

When it comes to doing simple things such as recycling plastics and using less paper, everyone has the same mindset that their actions will not impact the world in any way, but if we all think like this, then there will be a lot of plastic in our oceans and waters. Collectively, we can all make a difference by choosing to do little actions each day for the betterment of the environment.

Going green is often easier than you may think. There are several things that you can do to protect this planet. But before we dive into what you can do to help the environment, let’s identify what’s hurting the environment in the first place.

Human Impact on the Environment

Human activity has greatly attributed to the things that are happening on Earth. Some of these things include:

Pollution: Pollution is everywhere, from our streets all the way to the oceans. There are currently over 2.4 billion people who do not have proper access to clean water.

With humans constantly throwing trash into water, it pollutes the indispensable resources such as air, soils, and water. Water pollution affects millions of sea animals, including humans who consume them.

Global warming: global warming is probably the biggest factor for the condition that our environment is in currently as it has a big impact on it. Humans consistently increase the levels of CO2 in the environment which contributes to the planet’s rising temperature. This causes the arctic land and glaciers to melt at alarming rates and raise water levels.

Climate change: as global temperatures increase, the temperature on Earth drastically changes as well. This leads to longer growing seasons while others become wastelands with water depletions that turn into deserts.

As you can see, there are many things affecting the planet we call home. If we all take these issues seriously and do simple things each day, the environment can slowly become the way it used to be, or close to it. Below are the 5 things you can do right now to help the environment:

Stop littering.

Littering has a bigger impact on the environment than you may think. As humans consume natural resources, many byproducts (such as plastic wastes, soil runoffs, water pollutions) are created that can enter the eco-systems in which animals call home.

The biggest sources of littering come from cigarette butts and plastic bottles. This trash can be passed between animals that accidentally consume it as part of their diet. The trash can also contaminate the waters which can enter the air as the water evaporates. If everyone stops littering and recycles properly, it will greatly impact the environment in a positive way.

Reduce meat consumption.

The meat industry is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, next to the dairy industry. If you are a heavy meat eater, try going meatless at least once a week which would help the environment in enormous ways if everyone tried to reduce or limit their meat intake.

According to many news sources, reducing meat consumption is essential to avoiding climate breakdown. Food production already contributes greatly to the damage of the environment through greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, deforestation, and water shortages.

Reduce the amount of paper you are using in your day-to-day life.

Most of the world’s commercially cut timber is used for paper, causing enormous threats to natural habitats while using a ton of water.

There are many ares in your life that you can start reducing you paper consumption in, such as using less paper towels that you use to clean the countertops all the way to using less gift wrapping for your presents during christmas.

Always recycle.

You can help the environment a lot by helping to reduce pollution just by the simple act of recycling. Recycling is such a simple thing to do, but most people don’t do it. It can be as simple as getting a recycling bin and throwing out your trash cans for free.

Always look out for recycling cans near trash cans that you can recycle in. Instead of throwing away recyclables into the trash can where non-recyclables belong, look for recycling bins around the area.

Also, be mindful of what you are throwing into the trash. Many of the kitchen items can be recycled so make sure you know what is recyclable and what’s not.

Buy a reusable water bottle.

It’s time to stop drinking water from plastic bottles and buy reusable water bottles as there are many to choose from in the market. Buying a reusable water bottle not only helps the environment, but also allows you to save money since you aren’t constantly buying plastic water bottles.

One of the best water bottles in the market today is the Kool8 stainless steel water bottle. This water bottle comes in modern and eco-friendly designs. It’s one of the best water bottles that make you look elegant and stylish, while of course keeping you hydrated on the go.

This water bottle is also fully insulated with a double-walled vacuum that helps to keep your cold drinks cold, and your warm drinks warm. Besides having a modern sleek design, this water bottle is designed to help the environment in so many ways. Below are some of the reasons why you should consider buying Kool8:

It is eco-friendly. One of the best parts of this water bottle is how eco-friendly it is. Kool8 reusable bottles help you to make more conscious decisions by minimizing the use of plastics and helping you do your part in reducing environmental wastes.

It is socially-conscious. This means that with every purchase of the Kool8 water bottle, it helps others live better and healthier lives. The Kool8 company helps deliver the water bottles and clean water to those who need it throughout the world.

These five things are simple and you can start implementing them in your life at this very moment. If we all did our part in helping the environment, it can begin to thrive again so humanity can continue to advance.

This guest post comes from Julian Gnatenco at JGBilling, one of Chicago’s top medical billing companies.