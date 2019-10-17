5 Ways To Boost The Sales Team To Drive Conversions

Sales can be difficult at times. With targets to meet and a number of leads from multiple different avenues, it can be stressful. However, it doesn’t have to be. With a number of activities and rewards put in place to help the team drive conversions, you can have the results you need in no time at all.

Allow The Sales Team To Blow Off Steam

When working long hours trying to boost sales it is important for your sales team to let off some steam. One of the ways that you can do this is to provide a games console or playing cards in the lunchroom. This not only helps to promote healthy competition between the sales team, but it allows the brain to relax during downtime to ensure that it is rested.

Take Them Out To Dinner

In addition to allowing downtime during the day, it may be beneficial to take them out for dinner. Whether this is one or two Fridays a month or just once a month on payday. This will help to encourage the sales team and boost morale as a result. Whether this is a pub lunch or a fancy dinner for the evening, this can help to promote competition and get everyone working as a team. This will help to empower sales teamwork ethic and help to deliver results to the business in the form of conversions.

Offer Rewards For Every Sale

If you are looking to further the morale of the sales team, then offering commission or some form of reward with every sale is the perfect way to go exactly that. Whether this is 10% of every sale or a £100 gift voucher to the person who has made the most sales at the end of every month, this is the perfect way to encourage competition to bring in sales for your business. Whether you are selling a product or a service, this tactic can help to bring in sales and bring in a reasonable amount of cash flow for every sale.

Run A Team Building Day

Though there are a number of ways you can boost the morale of the team, a team-building fun day can get everyone working together to complete a set goal. Whether this is a team-building exercise in the office or a four-day retreat for the sale team, this can be a simple way to drive sales in the business. This will help to promote healthy competition as well as reward the team for all their hard work with some well-needed rest and relaxation.

Get Ideas From Your Business

If you are looking for other ways to boost the morale of the team then why not hold a meeting and ask them yourself. This will not only help them to feel wanted by you as the owner, but it will allow you to make a decision as a team that will benefit everyone. Whether this is a parking spot reserved in a carpark or a day out of office as a reward, this will help to motivate the team and maintain a healthy working environment for all the teams.

With this in mind, boosting the morale of your sales team to drive conversions is easily done and can help to make work enjoyable for a large number of people. Whether you implement this in the next financial year, or you choose to implement it immediately, you are sure to see results almost straight away.