5 Ways to Improve Your Retention Rate with Virtual Assistants

Many businesses make unparalleled efforts to gain new clients. While it is essential to acquire new customers, retaining them is more important. You don’t want to have one time customers but those who turn to be repeat clients.

Customer retention is important for maximizing lifetime value. A slight increase in customer retention can increase a company’s profitability by a large margin, according to Gartner Group. A virtual assistant is the appropriate means of retaining clients for your business.

A virtual assistant helps you with piling work such as handling mass payment system and dealing with your customers on your behalf. Despite your low budget, you may still need to hire a virtual assistant. Your customers will thank you later.

Here are 5 ways virtual assistants can help you with customer retention.

1. Enhances Customer Satisfaction

One thing that a customer wants is to be sure of getting money’s worth. With such expectations, companies must guarantee their customers quality services for higher satisfaction.

Currently, customer satisfaction is pegged at 86% globally. If a brand has to do well, they have to outdo this average. Brands have to ensure customers stay happy, their brands have to be reliable, and they must treat their customers with a personal touch.

Virtual assistants improve the customer’s experience and give a totally satisfied customer. A completely satisfied customer contributes to 2.6 times the total earnings of your company. A virtual assistant should be focused on creating a customer experience consistently. This also creates a positive customer experience that translates to long term clients.

2. Provide Personal Attention

Many businesses strive to offer excellent goods and services. However, that is not enough, companies need to offer individualized services. A customer would love to enjoy the services that a personalized as opposed to robotic attention. This duty can be handled by a virtual assistant who will answer customer concerns and other correspondence. Personalized attention makes a customer feel valued and reciprocates by staying longer.

3. Transforming Patronage Into Loyalty

Our today’s business world is dominated by experience. Customers not only seek the usefulness of products but also majorly the whole purchasing experience. A good experience creates a good impression that facilitates customers patronage towards the products. Virtual assistants help retain existing customers.

Virtual assistants always get feedback about your business and help keep the image of the business alive. They address customer complaints and help handle unhappy customers. They respond to issues with tact, politeness, and authenticity. They show care about the customers and handle their concerns and taking them through the resolution of the issue. The majority of people who were not satisfied with the product at first were said to have given the brand another shot, as long as their issue was resolved correctly.

4. Builds Customer Advocacy

Businesses advice for building brand advocacy through hiring a virtual assistant. That’s why brands use lots of dollars in marketing campaigns and influencer marketing. A virtual assistant can vouch for a brand.

Businesses have started to lean on third parties to convince customers about the product utility. A virtual assistant can not only convert satisfied customers to loyal customers, but he can also transform them as your brand advocate too.

5. Provide A Value-added After-sales Service

It is not enough to convince a customer to make a purchase. After-sale services is a good way of retaining them. A virtual assistant will provide a courtesy phone call or email to make sure the whole experience is impressive. According to Bill Gates, the unsatisfied clients are the best tools for learning weaknesses and where to improve. This will make such customers still come back despite the experience with the product.

Finding The Best Virtual Assistant

There are things you need to consider before placing your virtual assistant job opening.

These include things like,

Sites to post your opening

The type of virtual assistant you want

Know what you want the virtual assistant to do.

Determine if you want to hire full time or part-time

The type of qualifications

Experience with the post

Tips for interviewing virtual assistant candidates

You have to ensure that you hire the best fit for your business. For example, the mass payment system requires someone to fit with online payments. Allow your current employees to participate in the hiring process to get the best fit.

You can also conduct a video interview to know if your applicants are right for the job. Let the interview address all the concerns and let the candidate ask any questions they might have. This creates a better connection with the virtual assistant.

After interviews, determine the right candidate that you want to hire and send them an offer that outlines your expectations.

The offer should include the following:

Daily/ weekly working hours

Hourly rate

Policies on Downtime for both virtual assistant and client

Attendance Policy

Provision for the virtual assistant to accept the offer

The tasks to be covered

Conclusion

Virtual assistants can really add value to your customer goals through managing huge tasks like mass payment system, wait times and keeping customers delighted.

You need to ensure that your virtual assistant understands exactly what your expectations are. Make plain to them your quality goals. If possible, offer them job training just to ensure that they are prepared to help with retaining your customers.