5 Widely-Used Financial Software Systems for Business

Planning, arranging, and monitor the financial activities are not easy tasks and sometimes may be overwhelming, especially when you are a startup. Nevertheless, keeping track of expenses and account balances, including data on how much you earn, spend, save, is important to stay within a budget. For this, you may need the assistant aimed at making wealth management as easy as pie. This is where accounting software systems may come in handy.

Because our professionals at zollatech.com have extensive experience building software solutions for fintech companies, they’ve prepared an overview of the 5 best platforms to have you covered with. So, let’s dive right in.

Intacct

Intacct is one of the leading cloud accounting and financial management software intending to meet the needs of financial experts and help customers to gain success. Sage Intacct is about processes automation and data analysis, advanced functionality, flexibility and easy integration with other cloud-based services like Salesforce, ADP, etc. With over 30k users already served, Intacct is an ideal solution for making purchases, managing core and project accounting, revenue and orders, creating financial reports, and more.

Deskera

Deskera is another financial software that has entered the market with a vast number of digital solutions to scale business. No matter if you use it in the cloud or on-premise, your business always remains at your fingertips. Other features that make Deskera so special is the ability to manage invoices digitally, get reports on customers’ behavior, track and manage stock error-free, control finance through detailed reports, etc. With Deskera used for a business, you can build a secure, online B2B platform and scale without middlemen.

On top of that, all this can be done using a mobile app which makes Deskera an even more convenient and versatile financial software system.

Global Shop Solutions

Global Shop Solutions (GSS) accounting software system is known for its powerful ERP solution backed up by comprehensive training and outstanding customer assistance. The system makes it easier to manage the finances of the manufacturing business, avoids excessive data input, and reduces administrative expenses by ensuring a single-point input process. The system benefits businesses of all sizes by providing for individual financial statements and invoicing, a single-screen dashboard for accounting, as well as the payroll system embedded into your ledger and sales area data. Any of the customers can get GSS software in the cloud or on-premise.

ECOUNT OnlyOffice

ECOUNT OnlyOffice is a great financial and accounting solution for small and medium businesses. It is especially popular among entrepreneurs engaged in manufacturing, retail, and trading. The software is available in the cloud and allows for stock management that enables users to monitor how the inventory moves in all locations and manage them. Other tasks ECOUNT aims to cover include invoicing, manufacture of products, logistics, financing, and payroll.

PDFElement for Business