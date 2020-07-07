City of Bend Water Curtailment Alert

(Photo | Pexels)

In recognition of the Drought Declaration for Deschutes County, Bend City Manager Eric King has declared a Stage 1 water curtailment alert for the City of Bend.

On July 1, Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a drought declaration for seven Oregon counties, including Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties. The ongoing forecast shows lower-than-normal streamflows, lower precipitation and higher-than-normal temperatures within the Deschutes Basin.

This Stage 1 water curtailment alert in Bend, in accordance with our state-approved water conservation and management plan, will not require any mandatory actions by customers at this time. It serves as a reminder that everyone needs to be responsible with water use.

“This is a great opportunity for our customers to refresh their understanding of our existing water management regulations and apply WaterWise best practices to improve water use efficiency,” said Dan Denning, Water Conservation Program manager with the City of Bend.

To learn about your water use, sign up through our WaterSmart Portal. Additional helpful tips are available at waterwisetips.org.

For the latest City of Bend drought-related information, visit bendoregon.gov/drought.

The City of Bend has two sources of water supply. These include surface water from the Bend Municipal Watershed and the Deschutes Regional Aquifer. Dual sources of water supply, along with a commitment to water conservation and efficiency, have positioned the City well to continue to meet all residential, commercial and industrial needs during Stage 1 water curtailment.

