541 Trends (Boutique) Hosts Community Warehouse Sale

Benefits Partners in Care — Hospice of Bend

541 Trends, a stylish women’s clothing, accessories, and furnishings boutique located in the Makers District, will be hosting a community fundraiser for Partners in Care (Hospice of Bend). The store is currently gathering lightly used clothing, furniture, and household items from friends, family, and the community, and its own, past-season merchandise, to sell in a one-day warehouse extravaganza on Saturday, May 19th from 9am to 4pm. To donate to the sale, individuals may drop off clean items in good condition at 541 Trends, which is located at 190 NE Irving Street, off Second, near Greenwood. Items will be priced well and shoppers are encouraged to come as the sale begins.

100% of the proceeds from all sales will go directly to Partners in Care (Hospice of Bend), a nonprofit that delivers unequaled quality of care for any eligible patient regardless of age, race, religion, or complexity of their medical needs. The organization serves patients suffering from serious or chronic illness with in-home care and at their in-patient facility, Hospice House, embracing the patient and the entire family during life transitions.

541 Trends Owner Matina Christopherson commented: “We are fortunate to have an organization that delivers such compassionate care to those in need as Partners in Care. Many families in our community have been blessed by their support during the challenging time when loved ones approach the end of life.”

541 Trends offers one of the largest selection of unique, hand-selected women’s boutique clothing & accessories in Central Oregon, along with vintage and upcycled home decor. The store has been is business six years and is located at 190 NE Irving Ave, off Second Street (and Greenwood) and is open 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday for drop-off (and shopping.) Like @541Trends on Facebook , find them on the web at www.541trends,com or call 541.385-8921