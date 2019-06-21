6 Free Ways to Promote Your Start-up Business Online

Most people are using the Internet on a daily basis. Thus, it is no longer surprising that even the biggest companies decide to advertise online. Well, do not be intimidated because the internet is for all and it does not matter if you’re just new and a start-up business. There are free ways that you can do to promote online. Here are some tips:

Have an official website – first of all, you will be needing an official website for your business. This will serve as your medium to inform users about your products and services, how they can contact you or you can also directly sell through this website. Many people are into online shopping these days so you can use it to your advantage. There is no need to pay lots of money to start a website. In fact, you can create one yourself. You just need to have a domain name, web hosting service and of course your content, then you’re all set to go. There are ready-made templates like for an e-commerce site, food blog and other categories that fits your website. Boost social media presence – lots of people from different age groups are on social media whether Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or others and being active in these could help you reach out to your target audience. It is advisable to create an official account for your business in each social media site and link all those to your website and vice versa. Create a YouTube channel – YouTube is the new television now – people do not watch TV anymore instead they watch YouTube. It is free to create a YouTube channel. The challenge comes in publishing interesting content that will capture attention of people especially your target audience. Send email blasts – old school email blasts still work and it is highly recommendable to send blast every month or when you have new promotions. Do not forget to include link to your site so they can visit and check out your products or services. Launch online promotions – it is also advisable to come up with various promotions that will help you both invite new users and keep the old ones. For new users, some of the most popular promo includes double first deposit, free shipping for first successful order, discount or even buy 1 take 1. Launching these types of promotions entice users which help increase sales. Promote high quality customer service – lastly, taking good care of your customers is good for your business. Since they are happy and satisfied with your products and services, these users will likely recommend you to their friends and family and so on. With that, your business will receive more recognition.

You do not need to spend lots of money to promote your business. With the tips that we discussed here, you can promote to gain more customers and eventually sales with the help of the internet.