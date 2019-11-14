6 Things Your Office Needs

Studies suggest that we spend as much as 35% of our life at work and for many of us, that means in an office environment. As a business owner or a manager of a team, you need to consider the type of office you want to create for you and your staff, as well as the type of environment that will be conducive to productivity. Having the right look and feel is one thing, but offices need to also be practical and functional. Here are six things every office needs.

Air Conditioning

Thermal comfort is important in an office space. Air conditioning makes it easier to adjust the temperatures to suit the majority. It also keeps the air circulated so that it doesn’t become stagnant, while also purifying it to reduce the dust, toxic particles and allergens that can be breathed in, according to Filter King, this can greatly increase the quality of air in an office..

Standing Desks

Sitting too much has been linked with a host of negative health conditions, from poor posture and headaches to even heart problems and diabetes. Standing desks alleviate this risk by giving staff the option to mix up their working position regularly throughout the day. They’re an inexpensive addition that can boost the productivity and happiness of employees.

Interactive Whiteboards

Whiteboards are a great way of allowing brainstorming sessions to come to life and let staff get creative with ideas in business meetings or for marketing campaigns. Why not install an interactive whiteboard that makes it easy for ideas to be bounced around more quickly than sending emails and awaiting approval?

Speedy Wi-Fi and Servers

Technology is at the heart of most businesses today and it provides companies with the opportunity to expand their reach and provide services more efficiently. However, nothing is more frustrating than trying to work with slow Wi-Fi and sluggish internet connections. If you’re serious about kitting your office out with the very best, then internet needs to be high on your list of priorities.

Ergonomic Chairs

Much of what an office needs relies on technology but one area that is vital is a comfortable place to work from – that’s where chairs come in. Your staff will be sitting for long periods of time and in order to be comfortable and productive, it’s important that the chairs they sit on are good quality and designed for office workers so they are set up as healthily as they can be.

Storage Spaces

While many offices are switching increasingly to paper-free formats, all offices need storage for marketing materials, printed files and other physical items. Depending on the type of business you run, you may need more storage than others, so think about how much space you have and how much you need and get creative with storage options. Perhaps you want to store everything in one room to make it easy to find. Or, with less being more these days, perhaps you want to utilise space under desks instead where it’s hidden from view.