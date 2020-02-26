6 Tips For Effective Team Building

Building a team that works well together makes for a happier and also a more efficient business. Here are six tips to achieve just this.

#1 Clearly Define Digital Transformation

In spite of all the whitepapers and research on digital transformation, it seems everyone has a unique definition of the term. Consequently, before you start making any changes or reshuffling your approach, it’s advantageous to first outline both a definition and explanation as to how digital transformation applies to your business. When everyone knows what your company is transforming from and into, the end goal will become easier to achieve. Define your business’s current state as well as the desired future state. According to Oakwood International an often overlooked element is making sure that after a vision forward is cast, everyone in the company accurately understands what they need to start doing differently, and if they don’t have the skills to change their approach, how the company will support them to acquire them.

#2 Stay Clear Of Trend Bandwagons

While it can be beneficial to understand the latest buzzwords and lingo around digital transformation, you need to keep in mind who is on the journey. Businesses need to apply only approaches that fit their situation and operations. Carry out a comprehensive review encompassing all your organization’s current procedures and processes. Analyze them to identify bottlenecks and leaks. Look to solve those issues first. Otherwise, there is a chance that you simply duplicate an inferior system. Identify existing employees within your business to solve bottlenecks will make the process of change more streamlined.

#3 Put Together A Dream Team

Look at the talent already within your business and conduct an assessment to identify any missing skills or skills that require enhancement. During such an internal audit, make sure that you pay attention to the digital element of each skill. But, don’t assume that just because a team works in a certain department that they will be best positioned to direct your company’s digital transformation. EVERYONE needs a new role.

#4 Empower All Staff

A successful path forward requires everyone in the company to be on board with the vision and take responsibility for driving the change. Instilling a belief of shared responsibility is key. Begin by having conversations with employees on the frontlines ie. those nearest to the end customer. Cultivate an environment where everyone knows the value of the transformation to both the company and their role within it. As a result, key employees will have no issues with adapting as required.

#5 Foster Team Mentality

Digital transformation requires a collaborative effort , so it’s vital that you cultivate a teamwork mentality. Within many companies, the IT department is best suited to take the lead on fostering such a mentality as they are used to working on collective goals. If your company has a well-coordinated IT team, be sure to leverage their experience to support and encourage other departments into switching mindsets and workflows.

#6 Use A Holistic Approach

Understanding is one of the core enablers of transformation. Developing individuals in “power skills” – modern soft skills – is often the cornerstone of effective radical change. When people know what they need to do and why they need to do it, they are less likely to have issues taking a new approach to their work.