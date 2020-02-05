6 Tips for Making Business Travel Easier

More people travel for work than most would imagine. In 2018 alone, Americans logged more than 463 million trips for business purposes. While it’s typically fun to explore new places, traveling for work is rarely worth writing home about. Between jet lag, living out of a suitcase, and needing to available around the clock, it all becomes quite exhausting rather quickly.

Thankfully there are things you can do to make business travel much easier. Keep reading to learn about six different tips that will make traveling for business a lot more enjoyable.

1. Pre-book Airport Transfers

Traveling for work is stressful, so why deal with even more stress if you don’t have to? Once you’ve already booked a flight and found a suitable hotel, the final thing you’ll want to do is to book services for airport transfers. This way you aren’t stuck frantically trying to find a ride to get to where you need to go.

By pre-booking transportation ahead of time, you can have peace of mind that you’ll be on time. There’s nothing worse than almost missing a flight because you couldn’t get to the airport quickly enough, or being late to a work meeting because you couldn’t flag down a taxi.

After a long flight or a busy day of working, it’s nice to know that you have someone already waiting to pick you up to take you where you need to go.

2. Pack Lightly

The better you pack, the better your business trip will be. As a working person on-the-move, you don’t have time to lug around several large, heavy suitcases. Be sure to pack only the items that you know you’ll need, including the basic necessities such as:

Business attire

Undergarments

Work devices (ie. laptop, tablet, etc.)

Personal care products

Though it can be a little nerve-wracking to not bring every single possible item that you may need during your business trip, you’ll thank yourself later for packing light. It’s much easier to traverse a new city with just a suitcase and a carry-on bag than it is to drag around huge suitcases everywhere you go.

3. Use Conference Calling Software

Even when you’re on the go, you want to be as accessible as possible. While you can always pick up the phone or quickly type an email, there’s nothing better than face-to-face communication. But if you’re hundreds of miles away from the office or from clients, it may seem impossible to keep in touch.

Ensure you can participate in important work meetings even when you’re on the go by downloading conference calling software. With the ability to attend online business meetings , you can meet with coworkers, your boss, or even with clients.

Don’t let business travel keep you from attending critical meetings! Before you head to the airport, take a few minutes to download conference calling software so that you can stay connected and available when it matters the most.

4. Catch Up on Work

Most airports have WiFi connectivity, and if you prefer peace and quiet, check out the airport lounge. If you arrive at the airport early or have a long layover, use that time to catch up on work. Take an hour or two to clear out your inbox, respond to important emails, and to review business documentation.

Don’t have to work to catch up on? Use your free travel time to prepare for upcoming meetings and appointments. Use a quiet flight to your advantage to review spreadsheets, metrics, and meeting notes that you’ll need to have on hand once you arrive.

5. Know How to Avoid Jet Lag

If you’re traveling to a different time zone, you’re likely to experience jet lag. But when you’re traveling for work purposes, you can’t risk being tired and lacking energy. While jet lag impacts most travelers who cross into a new time zone, there are some things you can do in order to minimize the impact. Some things to try include:

Relaxing days before your flight

Staying hydrated before and during the flight

Sleeping on the plane

Avoid arriving at night

Exercise

By taking the necessary actions to minimize jet lag, you can arrive at your destination without the risk of feeling tired, unfocused, and unmotivated.

6. Build Downtime into Your Schedule

Just because you’re traveling for work doesn’t mean that you have to be on the clock 24/7. Filling every minute of the day with meetings, phone calls, and other work will quickly become tiring. The one thing you don’t want on a business trip is to feel burnt out.

During your business trip, make time for yourself. Spend 30 minutes eating a delicious breakfast and enjoying a cup of your favorite coffee. Hit the gym. Go for a walk and explore a few new places.

And if you have a jam-packed day, find ways to make work feel less like work. Meet clients for dinner and discussion, or set up a meeting at a local coffeehouse.

Conclusion

Business travel isn’t meant to be fun, but that doesn’t mean it has to be stressful. Follow these six tips in order to make your next business trip a breeze.