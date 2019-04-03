6 Tools That Will Take Your SEO Game To The Next Level

SEO can seem like a pretty complicated science. When coupling the complex algorithms with the high-traffic websites dominating the landscape, it can be hard to know where to begin in search engines like Google. However, with the right practices in place, SEO can not only be easier but also drive real traffic that turns into dollars. And if you’re looking to take your SEO game to the next level, then luckily for you, we’ve provided the perfect set of tools to explore in getting started. Check them out below:

Google Analytics

The premier tool for website traffic and activity, Google Analytics is an absolute must for getting your SEO game up. Google Analytics can implement the strategy you need by analyzing retention, page views, and geo-location, all of which influence your SEO strategy. For example, if I noticed that a lot of my traffic was coming from the Southwest United States, then implementing more blog content with stories from around that area would be beneficial to attracting a higher ranking.

Google Analytics is used by approximately 4,211,137 people, and it’s easy to see why. As a one-stop shop for any site traffic, this is one of the best overall digital analytics tools out.

Moz

Moz is the godfather of domain authority. As a staple tool for SEO, Moz’s Domain Authority is the gold standard for SEO ranking, essentially giving an aggregate score of how likely a website is to rank on Google. As noted by Smart Insights, Domain Authorities can often vary by the industry, where media comes in at the highest (around 86.23), which industries like business services come in at around 67.04.

Metrics like this are vital for seeing how well you compare to your industry in both the type of copy you provide on your website, as well as the content you’re producing for your blog. As you continue to use content to build your brand, Moz will be there to keep you in check.

Google Keyword Planner

Keyword planning is a core function of a successful SEO strategy and one that nearly every digital marketing manager needs to make a part of their regular routine. According to Junto Digital, with 93 percent of online experiences beginning with search, the majority of that traffic is running through Google, which is why it makes sense to utilize Google Keyword Planner to advance your SEO strategy. Google Keyword Planner provides insights on your own keyword usage, what current trends are in your industry, as well as how you compare to the competition. With a rich, robust platform that’s relatively intuitive to use, Google Keyword Planner can be the perfect solution for your SEO arsenal.

Incognito Mode For Chrome

As simple as it sounds, the Incognito Mode for Chrome is a quick and easy tool for checking up on where your SEO stands without browsing history, cookies or any other previously saved data to rely upon influencing your results. It makes analyzing how you’re doing against the competition much easier. And as noted by Impact Bound, with Google accounting for 79 percent of all global web traffic in 2017, knowing how you fit in that point of origin is crucial to your entire strategy. Give yourself an Incognito check once in a while, and try to utilize it as a tool to assess how much traffic your site is currently building.

Copyscape

When producing content, it can feel as though what you’re writing or producing has already been said before; that’s why Copyscape is an absolute must. Not only will it help you keep your content fresh and original against what’s already out there, but you’ll additionally find much more benefit from a content marketing (and by extension, SEO) perspective as well. While you might want to read up on some SEO hacks for your business, the challenge of writing top-tier content could pay huge dividends over time. In fact, content marketing can get three times more leads from search than paid advertising. Producing quality work like that is what separates the good content marketers from the great, and definitely why Copyscape can help you stay on top of how content influences your SEO game.

SEM Rush

Finally, if you’re looking for an all-in-one source for your online visibility management, SEM Rush is one of the best out. Especially when it comes to building organic search, SEM Rush can help you break down not only what type of SEO keywords you should be using, but where and how your audience is finding you. For example, as noted by SEO Tribunal, 58 percent of searches come from mobile, which might mean you need to analyze if your audience follows suit, and if so, what your copy limitations are to implementing the right keywords while being concise for mobile. For how tricky of a balance SEO management can be, SEM Rush is the perfect one-stop shop to get acclimated, especially for how easy their toolset and dashboard can be. We highly recommend checking them out to get yourself into properly managing your search like a well-oiled machine.

What are some tools you’ve found useful for improving your SEO? Comment with your insights below!