6 Upgrades You Should Consider for Your Fleet Vehicles

Are you the owner of a company that uses fleet vehicles to make deliveries, transport goods, or drive clients? If so, you should know about important upgrades to consider to save money, increase the reliability of your vehicles, and ensure your drivers are safe.

Owning a company with fleet vehicles can be stressful. You want to make sure both your drivers and equipment are safe and return home. Investing in these 6 upgrades can give your drivers a more comfortable ride and your vehicles a safer drive.

Car Alarm Systems

You’ve spent a lot of money purchasing, renting, or loaning your fleet vehicles. The last thing you want is for something bad to happen to your cars, trucks, or SUVs. Installing car alarm systems into your fleet vehicles is an essential upgrade you should consider. Installing a car alarm system will ensure that your car is safe from intruders. An alarm will act as a deterrent if someone tried to break in. Additionally, car alarm systems keep the items inside the car protected. You don’t want your valuable cargo being transported to be damaged or stolen. Invest in a car alarm to save you money in case anything were to happen to your vehicles or products.

Fleet Tracking Systems

Whether you’re a company with a few fleet vehicles on the road or thousand spread out across your state or country, you’re going to want to know where your vehicles are at all times. Investing in GPS fleet tracking allows you to monitor all of your vehicles at all times. You can check the location of your vehicles on the computer or your smartphone. With fleet management systems, you’ll get updates on the condition of your vehicles periodically throughout the day so you know your property is driving smoothly.

Parking and Rear-View Cameras

Technology has helped improve the safety and well-being of humans on the road. One such technology is parking and rear-view cameras. Let’s face it, we’ve all accidentally pulled out of a parking spot and lightly tapped a pole or another car. Such common, yet often harmless, mistakes can end up costing a lot of money in damaging. Parking and rear view cameras can alert your fleet drivers if they are getting close to an object. This will keep them and others safe, while also keeping your vehicle out of harms ways. Rear view cameras will save you on damage repairs as well as insurance due to fewer accidents.

Window Dash Cameras

Along with rear-view and parking cameras, window dash cameras will keep your fleet vehicles in good condition. Fleet vehicles are becoming a common practice for government and private businesses to navigate the road. With millions of fleet drivers traversing our state and national roads, we need to ensure they are driving safely and taking care of their vehicles. Window dash cameras are great security features because they can continually record events throughout the entirety of a drive. This means drivers will be held accountable for their actions while behind the wheel knowing they’re being monitored. Dash cameras will also be helpful during accidents because the footage can be used for insurance purposes. Additionally, dash cameras can continually record while the car is parked or turned off, in case it were to be stolen or damaged.

Hands-Free Calling

As a business owner, you may need to contact your fleet drivers with important information on deliveries or updates. However, you don’t want to call them in a safe manner which doesn’t distract from their driving. Installing a hands-free calling system that is powered by Bluetooth will allow drivers to connect their phones to the vehicle’s audio system and talk— hands-free.

Blind Spot Detection Systems

Car accidents cost employers across the country millions of dollars every year. Hiring reliable drivers that go through safety training courses is extremely important, especially for companies with fleet vehicles. Although you may have superb, accidents can happen unexpectedly. Keeping your drivers safe on the road should be a top priority. Install blind spot camera systems to alert your drivers if another car or object is in their blind spot when they switch lanes, park, or take a turn. With technology like this, you will save thousands of dollars in repair costs and keep your employees safe.

Owning or working for a company that utilizes fleet vehicles can be stressful. With dozens of possible liability and safety issues, you want to ensure the employees, vehicles, and products are safe on the road. However, with many technological advances, you can ease these worries by considering these six upgrades for your fleet vehicles.