6 WAYS TO IMPROVE THE ENERGY EFFICIENCY OF YOUR HOME

As the first chill of fall enters the air, many homeowners start worrying about the cold weather creating increased energy bills that will put strain on their budgets. Fortunately, we’ve put together several money saving fall preparations to help homeowners conserve energy throughout the cold months of winter. Here are six steps to take now before the ice and snow begin to appear.

Seal in the heat lost by your windows and doors

Your home loses a considerable amount of heat through its doors and windows, which means it’s exerting more energy than it needs to keep you and your family warm. Improving energy efficiency of your home requires minimizing the warm air that can escape through these areas.

Begin by making sure that storm doors are installed over external doors.

Storm doors are excellent for sealing these entrances and exits. They also help prevent too much air from rushing in or out when someone comes in or out of the home.

Similarly, all single glazed windows should have storm windows, which will help reduce air flow to the outside.

When prepping your doors and windows, it is also the perfect time to check the weather stripping and caulking around each window and door. Add these features anywhere they are not already, and repair any stripping or caulking that has begun to get worn or torn.

Check the air quality in the home

If you live in an area with a dry winter climate, you should avoid having your home become too dry. Many people find that the drier the air is, the higher the temperature needs to be to feel comfortable. To help resolve this problem, use a humidifier to keep the air feeling more comfortable without having to turn up the heat.

Check often overlooked places for air leakage

Interestingly, some of the areas where your home loses the most warmth are places you probably don’t look too often. For example, exterior wall outlets can account for up to 20 percent of air leakage. The area around the air duct system and fireplaces are also two big areas for having warm air seep out of the home and cold air seep in. To make the house more energy efficient and to help minimize the problem of air leakage, homeowners should make sure that potential problem spots are properly caulked.

Watch the temperature settings

Every degree that the thermostat can be lowered represents less money spent on energy. Many people may be surprised to find that keeping thermostat as low as 68 degrees can be comfortable. It is estimated that every degree the thermostat is lowered into the 60-70 degree range represents a 5 percent savings.

Similarly, a programmable thermostat that can adjust the temperature based on the time of the day can help lower the energy bills. For example, if every member of your household is gone for most of the day, program the thermostat to be much lower, since the house doesn’t need to be comfortable when no one is there. Program your thermostat to begin raising the temperature about a half an hour before the first person gets home, and it will be comfortable by the time everyone arrives.

Update the heating systems

Before the heating systems need to be used regularly, make sure that all maintenance is up to date, which includes ensuring that all filters have been changed. This will help them work more efficiently and use less energy. It is also a good idea to make sure that areas such as the pipes emerging from the water heater are insulated. Since many people prefer taking warm showers in the winter, this can help the water heater work more efficiently as well.

When looking at the current heating appliances, also check their age. In recent years, energy efficient appliances have become widely available and much more affordable. If appliances are near the end of their lifespan, it may be more cost-efficient to just replace the appliance with an Energy Star version.

Arrange rooms for greater energy efficiency

People may be surprised at the effect simply rearranging furniture can have. Make sure everyone is seated more by interior walls than exterior walls to help minimize the chances of feeling a draft. Doing so helps people feel more comfortable without having to turn up the heat.

Similarly, take advantage of the most natural heat source: the sun. Open curtains facing the sun during the day to let in the light and help warm the room. At night, when the sun has gone down, pull heavy curtains over the windows to help further insulate the windows. Unfortunately, your fireplace – the more traditional winter heat source – simply isn’t as effective at producing heat as we previously thought. Actually, traditional fireplaces tend to actually produce a net negative for heat, since the open chimney will result in considerable heat loss. Other types of fireplaces, such as inserts or stoves, tend to produce much more heat, although owners must balance the cost of supplying the necessary wood compared to the cost of their typical energy bills.

In general, fall preparations for winter can help reduce the often overwhelming costs of heating a home through the coldest months of the year. Improving the energy efficiency of your home is important not only for taking care of your environment, but also for helping your family keep on a budget. The above six ideas should help any homeowner save money on their monthly electricity bills – the less heat you use to warm your house, the less money you’re going to spend to keep warm.