66 Staff Members Honored for Excellence

Excellence in Education awards May 2 recognize outstanding staff members

On Wednesday, May 2, Bend-La Pine Schools celebrated 66 staff members who make a positive difference in the lives of students — from classroom teachers to custodians — during the annual Excellence in Education awards at Mountain View High School.

“I am proud to work alongside these dedicated staff members, who give their hearts, time and talents to make the lives of students better,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “I look forward to this event each year and getting the chance to honor their contributions to our schools.”

The honored staff members will be considered for Bend-La Pine Schools’ teacher and support staff person of the year awards, announced in August.

Staff members honored for their outstanding contributions are:

Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School: Jake Daggett

Bear Creek Elementary School: Lindsey Manitsas and Ximena Vega

Bend Senior High School: Jennifer Groth and Steve Wetherald

Buckingham Elementary School: Erin Brown and Margy Tucker

Cascade Middle School: Craig Kidder and Tara Termes

Distribution Center: Dan Vannoppen

Education Center: Wendy Reeves

Elk Meadow Elementary School: April Jorgenson and Jessica Scott

Ensworth Elementary School: Theresa Dent and Andrea Thompson

High Desert Middle School: Sharlline Markwardt and Veronica Trejo

High Lakes Elementary School: Kevin Godard and Nicole Suttle

Highland Magnet at Kenwood School: Shelly Hill and JJ Howard

Juniper Elementary School: Marlene Johnson and Marna Larsen

Information Technology: Genti Saliu

La Pine Elementary School: Jackie Kellogg and Sandra Reeves

La Pine High School: Shanon Bryant and Lindsey Christian

La Pine Middle School: Liana Hollingsworth and Michelle Whitney

Lava Ridge Elementary School: Lori Crawford and Dyan Sultzer

Maintenance Department: Michael Martin

Marshall High School: Carolyn Carry-McDonald and Annette Shears

Mountain View High School: Penny Andrews and Sorahi Harati

Nutrition Services Department: Jenette Perras

Pacific Crest Middle School: Liza Huet and Sara Mitchell

Pilot Butte Middle School: Carter Larkin and Christina Lemke

Pine Ridge Elementary School: Monet Biancucci and Judy McMillan

Ponderosa Elementary School: Sha Brown and Jaime Desmarais

Realms Middle School: Dante Biancucci

R.E. Jewell Elementary School: Ashley Ertle and Sandy Vannoppen

Rosland Elementary School: Matthew Haney and Dail Pautz

Silver Rail Elementary School: Lauren Kittelson and Kate Pardo

Sky View Middle School: Gay Sato and Geo Shebley

Special Programs: Kim Laing and Alyssa VanSyckel

Summit High School: Kathie Quick and Karen Young

Three Rivers School: Suzanne Holman and Michelle Johnson

Transportation Department: Christina Cathcart

Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School: Greg Bueker and Scott Robertson

William E. Miller Elementary School: Meredith Blackwell and Stephanie Rodgers