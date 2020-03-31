7 Best Finger Foods for Your Next Catering Event

(Photo | Pixabay)

Optimizing your cash flow means making smart choices for all your business’s expenses, including catering. The best-kept secret is that…

You needn’t blow your budget to make a good first impression.

Instead, save money by forgoing the full menu for canapes and other finger foods that can wow your attendees. Consider the benefits.

You can tailor your offerings to a variety of dietary needs.

The event can create a more informal atmosphere that helps individuals connect.

Finger foods mean less overhead for serving, supply costs and food expenses.

Let’s explore some options for your next event.

Caprese Salad in a Cherry Tomato

This hors d’oeuvre scores points on several levels. It’s inexpensive with few ingredients. The combination of colors pops. It’s also easy to make with a cherry tomato, pearl fresh mozzarella bit, a leaf or two of basil, and a drizzle of high-quality balsamic vinegar. Using heirloom varieties adds interest with new color combinations and tastes.

Gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly

Smoked Salmon on a Cucumber Slice with Caviar and a Pickled Jalapeno

This offering brings a sense of luxury that is sure to please. While the cost of meat and fish appetizers can add up, the use of smoked salmon is brilliant. Offset with a cucumber base, red-colored caviar, and a pickled jalapeno, and you have a stunning combination that packs a punch.

Gluten-free

Mini Eggs Benedict with a Poached Quail Egg, Hollandaise Sauce and Asparagus Tip in Canadian Bacon Cup

This finger food works because it’s a surprise that brings something you’d associate with a full breakfast to a finger-sized portion. The Canadian bacon provides the vehicle for this tasty tidbit with no flatware required. The quail egg adds a lot to the presentation because of its diminutive size.

Gluten-free

Crostini with Roasted Turkey, White Cheddar and a Mint-Cranberry Aioli

This hors d’oeuvre is also an awe-inspiring factor because it’s unexpected. The aioli is the hit of the show, bringing the familiar Thanksgiving meal to new heights. The addition of mint brings a welcome twist to this appetizer. It is also versatile. You can make it gluten-free with your choice of crostini.

Gluten-free available

Mini Loaded Baked Potato

Fingerling potatoes filled with butter, cheese, chives and a sprinkling of bacon make this finger food a hit at any catering event. The small size is unexpected for a menu item of this type. You can also make it vegetarian-friendly by using plant-based meat for this gluten-free tidbit.

Gluten-free, vegetarian-friendly available

Mac-n-Cheese Bites

Mac-n-cheese bites set a relaxed tone at a catering event. This classic comfort food scores major points for being vegetarian-friendly and easy on your budget. It is also easy to prepare for the catering staff. Swapping out traditional pasta for a gluten-free product offers a satisfying treat for all dietary needs.

Vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free available

Crab Cakes with a Lemon-Basil Aioli

This finger food brings some elegance to your event. The sweetness of the crab mixed with diced red peppers and chives for color creates a winning combination with the tartness of the lemon and pungency of the basil. A dash of paprika on top provides the finishing touch.

Tips for Getting the Most of Your Finger Food Spread

Little touches can make a stunning impact…

For example, the addition of microgreens or edible flowers adds a touch of luxury that is pleasing to the eye too. You can even use small touches to set a theme for your slate of finger foods or the event’s topic.

The uses of sauces and aioli recipes in these selections make finger foods seem hearty to help keep in line with your catering budget. Drizzling them onto the hors d’oeuvres allows them to go a long way while adding a decorative touch that is also less messy to handle.

Foods as dishes save additional costs. It makes cleaning up easier too.

Preparing comfort and nostalgic foods in new ways is an excellent conversation starter.

Final Thoughts About Finger Foods for Catering Events

The bottom line is that you can save on catering expenses by providing a lighter menu with well-cooked food that doesn’t sacrifice on quality or taste.

The fact that it creates a more informal setting is gravy.

The power of small foods presented in creative ways is an excellent way to capture attention and encourage dialogue.

Annabelle Carter Short is an experienced writer, editor, proofreader, blogger, teacher and photographer. She likes to cook, sew, and she’s very passionate about healthy food that tastes delicious. She loves designing new healthy recipes in her kitchen.