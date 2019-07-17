7-of-the-best-free-conference-call-services-for-businesses

Remote work is here to stay. Almost two-thirds of American companies have remote workers and it’s estimated that by 2025 this type of work structure will either equal or surpass office locations.

No matter where in the globe your employees are, you need to keep them involved with the company. Although a lot of times an exchange of emails is enough, sometimes you need a little bit more than that.

That’s where conference calls come into play.

Plus, through these calls, you can partner up with businesses from any country and attend meetings even when you need to stay home.

So, conference calls are great for business. “But how much do they cost?”, you may ask.

Sometimes, nothing.

Keep reading to find the best free conference call service for your company.

ConferenceTown.com

Number of conference participants: 5,000

Call time limit: Unlimited

Call recording price: Free

ConferenceTown.com is one of the best free conference call services you can use because of all the features it offers for $0.

Besides what we already mentioned, there’s echo cancellation, HD call quality and no need for pre-scheduling.

So far, almost 143,000 people have chosen this service for their calls and the reviews are great.

Skype

Number of conference participants: 25

Call time limit: Unlimited

Call recording price: free, but only available for download for 30 days

Everyone knows Skype and most of us have an account, which you need to have in order to take part in a Skype conference call.

Skype is very easy to use and versatile, as you can choose to add video to your call, send text messages or share your screen.

Google Hangouts

Number of conference participants: 25

Call time limit: Unlimited

Call recording price: Not available

If you have a Gmail account, you can use Hangouts.

The service includes instant messaging, built-in screen sharing, a video conference option and more.

Just like with Skype, only people who are registered on Gmail can participate in these calls. But creating an account is really easy and quick, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

UberConference

Number of conference participants: 10

Call time limit: Unlimited

Call recording price: Free

UberConference doesn’t have a video feature, so if you want to see the people you’re talking to, this is not the best option.

But it stills makes our list, as it has several benefits nevertheless, especially for smaller teams.

The fact that you can directly call the participants once the call starts is one of those benefits. And so is their Android and iOS app, which allows you to work from anywhere.

Zoom

Number of conference participants: 100 participants

Call time limit: 40 minutes

Call recording price: Free

If you have a bigger team or if you prefer video over calls, Zoom might be a good choice for you.

Some of its features are instant meeting, scheduled meetings, and screen sharing.

It also has one of the most friendly-user mobile apps you could find for conferences, which is always a plus.

FreeConference.com

Number of conference participants: 400 for phone-based conferences and 5 for online conferences

Call time limit: Unlimited

Call recording price: Free

The FreeConference.com service is ideal for those who have a lot of calls with people from other countries, as it offers free international dial-in numbers in 15 countries.

Like many others, it allows you to do screen sharing and it has a mobile app that you can use anywhere.

What’s the Best Free Conference Call Service for You?

Now that you’ve compared some of the biggest conference call websites there are, you probably know the answer to that question.

Make an account on what you found to be the best free conference call service and spend the horizon of your company.

Excellent employees and partnership opportunities are one click away. So what’s the excuse?

If you’re looking for more tips on how to take your company to the next level, check the “Business Tips” section on our blog. Good luck!