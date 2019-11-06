7 Easy Ways to Refresh Your Brand for 2020

Branding is supposed, to tell the truth about who you are. Being authentic is the best way to connect to your target audience. But over time you change, your business changes, and the marketplace changes. In just a few months or years, the branding strategy that was once new and exciting for you and your company can become stale. And that can hurt business. In this article, we discuss ways that you can refresh your brand and reconnect with your ideal buyer persona.

Refresh Your Web Content:

Content may still be king, but that applies increasingly less to older material. Both search algorithms and your website visitors want to see something new regularly. Most successful websites will have new blog posts or other content at least once a week. This should cover industry trends and the latest technologies.

Online content should educate, inform, entertain, or persuade the website visitor. Your blog articles should give the readers information that they will need in 2020 and beyond. Your videos should communicate your message clearly and keep the interest of the viewers. You want to bring people to your site and get them to stay there long enough to act. If you want to refresh your brand, you should start with making sure that your web content is fresh, helpful, and useful.

Take Another Look at Your SEO:

The search algorithms keep changing, and if you want to get ranked in the major search engines, you and your content will have to change with them. Your SEO strategy should align well with your branding. What exactly is your unique selling point (USP)? Be sure that your USP is fully integrated into your SEO so that your brand permeates every inch of your digital content.

It might be a good time to re-evaluate your keywords. What are your primary, secondary, and long-tail keywords? If those have changed over time, you might want to go back and integrate the revised keywords into older content. Use the Google Keyword Planner to see if you need to change your keywords. Make sure that you are using them in page titles and image alt tags.

Refine Your Messaging:

Branding is all about communication. If you are not communicating well, then you are not branding well. Every marketing channel that you have should get across the message that you are trying to communicate. When you’re not getting your message across, it can be frustrating.

Put your best foot forward. In your personal life, you know that your life goes better when you are positive, and when you show the world your best qualities. The same is true for your business. You may be struggling with finances or operations, but you must be sure to get the message across that you can deliver, with all the bells and whistles. If your message isn’t clear in all your communications, it’s time to give all that an overhaul.

Branch Out:

One way to refresh your brand and get things moving is to try some new brand marketing channels. If you’re only doing blog posts and email, maybe you should give some thought to social media. Sit down in a meeting room with all the right people and have another look at your marketing strategy. List all the possible channels that might work for your product or service and come up with a plan to market through them.

You can also branch out by expanding your products or services. Is there something similar that you could offer, something within your capabilities, that might expand your reach to a broader market? A new offering might be just the trick to stir up some new energy in the company.

Start a New Campaign:

If you haven’t run a different marketing campaign lately, you should consider it. Doing things, the same way will generally get the same results. If you’ve peaked with your email campaigns, then move to social media. Think about new marketing campaigns that you could run through all your marketing channels — a new theme, a new focus.

There was a time some years ago when Coca-Cola cut down on marketing. Somehow, they figured that everybody knew about Coke and maybe they could save money. Bad idea. If you’re not coming up with current marketing campaigns and strategies regularly, you risk falling behind the rest of the market.

Attend Networking Events:

Whether your business is local, national, or international, it’s a sure bet that you could benefit from rubbing shoulders with potential clients and business partners at networking events. These could be as simple as an after-hours gathering in your town. Or it may be an industry convention in a distant city where they pull out all the stops. Be sure to bring appropriate marketing materials, and don’t forget the warm smile and firm handshake. Even in this digital age, the personal touch can go a long way.

Use Professional Images:

You may have been content to use stock photos and images for years. But maybe you can do better. Portraits and photographs by professional photographers may attract far more clients than the cookie-cutter pictures you’ve been using. Of course, no guarantee will happen. But if you have a habit of offering high quality in your products or services, why not do the same with your images? You may be surprised at the results.

Conclusion:

Water that isn’t moving will stagnate over time, and the same can happen with your business. Refreshing your brand by following suggestions like these can give your business a fresh start — and a whole new look. Sitting still is not an option. Moreover, if you have not opted SSL certificate for website security, then it is time to bind your website with SSL certificate that can secure online information (passing between the server and the browser). Symantec secure site is one of the reputed SSL certificates in the category of SSL security, and it is back by one of the most excellent certificate authority naming Symantec. Everything changes, and we must keep adapting to changing markets, clients, and cultures. We’ve got to keep moving.