7 Facts About Toll Free Numbers Businesses Need to Understand

You’ve no doubt heard of toll free numbers for business, but what does toll free mean ? Is it truly free? Does it benefit your business to have a toll free number, or would you be better off with a paid line? Here we’ll discuss what toll free numbers are and how they can serve you. Here are seven facts about toll free numbers businesses need to understand.

Toll Free isn’t Free…For You

Toll free numbers aren’t actually free unless you’re the customer dialing the number. A toll free number is a way for businesses to say thank you to the customers by providing a free line for them to call. The business will pay for the call in its entirety, so it’s only free for them, not for your business.

Your customers will have access to a dedicated line for support, comments, complaints, etc. This can help set your business apart from the competition in terms of customer service. Since you’re covering the cost of any calls placed to your number, customers can call from just about anywhere and not incur any charges on their end.

You Have to Obtain a Toll Free Number

There actually exists a directory of toll free numbers, and while the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) sets rules on the acquisition and features of toll free numbers, they don’t actually have access to the numerical database.

Toll free numbers are managed and assigned by private companies, and you can easily obtain one through any number of providers. Your number will be able to support extension as well, so if your business has several departments you can assign each one its own extension for easy navigation.

800 Numbers are Toll Free Numbers

If you’ve ever watched an infomercial or heard a radio ad for a product, you probably heard something like “dial 1-800…” at the end of the ad. This is a toll free number, and, in fact, toll free numbers either begin with 800, 866, 855, 888, 877, 844, or 833. The calls are routed to a specific local telephone number, so callers can reach your business from anywhere in the country.

This 800 prefix makes the number easily identifiable as a toll free number and helps associate that number with your business or its products/services. There are other customizable options available with toll free numbers to further your number’s uniqueness.

Vanity Numbers are Easily Recognizable

Let’s take that same television or radio ad and assume you heard something like “Dial 1-800-TOOLS”. This is called a vanity number , which is an easily recognizable and simple to remember acronym you can include in your toll free number.

Remembering a short phrase is much easier than attempting to remember a sequence of numbers, which is why vanity numbers are particularly useful in ads and commercials. Since TV and radio ads have specific time limits, a vanity number is a good way to solidify the number in the customer’s memory without a confusing number sequence.

Vanity numbers can be obtained when you obtain your toll free number. Think of a clever acronym that represents your business’s products or service, and include the acronym in your toll free number in ads or business cards.

Toll Free Numbers Help Your Business’s Legitimacy

If you’re looking to build a reputation in both customer service and the legitimacy of your business operations, a toll free number can help with both. Customers will view a business with an 800 number as more legitimate, and you’ll be able to address customer service issues quickly and effectively via your service line.

Long-distance customers won’t have to worry about any extra charges on their phone bill from calling your place of business, furthering your customer service reputation and the satisfaction of your callers.

Prefixes Aren’t Added Annually

Those 800 prefixes are only added to the toll free numbers database as needed. When demand becomes high enough, new prefixes are added, but until then, the previously mentioned prexies are the only ones available.

You’ll want to act fast to get the number you want, as you’ll likely have competition in the market for a toll free number as well. Being in the same industry, you may even want the same vanity number, so act fast to get the number you want.

Toll Free Numbers are Similar to Other Phone Plans

Toll free numbers are usually billed in a similar manner as other phone plans. You’ll be paying for the calls placed to your toll free number, including any long-distance or other charges incurred. Be sure your business is generating enough yearly revenue to cover the cost of your toll free service before acquiring a phone number.

Be sure to research the provider you’re planning to sign on with as well, ensuring that you fully understand their billing practices and level of service they can offer your business. Don’t get caught in any unfair contracts!

Conclusion

Used correctly, a toll free number can transform how you conduct business as well as your reputation with customers. Toll free numbers aren’t free except for the callers, so be sure you’re generating enough revenue to cover the cost of your number. Long-distance charges can add up quickly, so review any contracts or billing proposals from your provider before signing up for a toll free plan.