7 Fascinating New Medical Trends

It’s hard to keep up with technology. One day, the newest smartphone is released only to be upstaged a few months later. Your children may be clamoring about a new video game console only to discover that the upgraded version is coming out later in the year.

Besides the big tech fields, technology has ingrained itself into our lives and changes countless aspects over the days.

The medical industry is no different . Going to the doctor looks completely different now than it did a decade ago. It even looks different than it did five years ago.

Whether you’re jumping into the medical profession yourself or seeing what medicine holds in store for you, check out these fascinating new medical trends.

Artificial Intelligence

It’s hard to discuss the future of technology with artificial intelligence butting into the conversation. Years ago, a device like Alexa in homes seemed something reserved only for The Jetsons. Now? You can pick one up for less than $100.

Artificial intelligence is mainly used for helping connect doctors and their patients remotely. In an area without a high volume of doctors, AI will help bridge that gap between doctor and patient. It will help improve efficiency, save money, and save time.

EMRs

EMRs, or electronic medical records, aren’t exactly new to the game but are every growing in popularity. Around 80% of medical institutions use EMRs today.

Despite being around for some time, medical institutions have been slow to pick them up over time. They make it incredibly convenient and easy for medical professionals to communicate and share information. It allows medical professionals to access a patient’s medical records in seconds, as opposed to requesting information and there being a severe delay.

Remote Doctors

One may think that remote work is reserved for those who primarily work with the internet such as programmers, web designers, writers, and even teachers.

Nowadays, more and more doctors and opening up their services to the online world. You no longer have to be in a room with a doctor to receive top-level medical care. While remote doctors are not being substituted for all areas of healthcare, it does make communicating and diagnosis much, much easier between patients and doctors or nurses.

Better Service Quality

Despite being on the forefront of the medical world, doctors and nurses often work long hours and suffer at the expense of helping others. This level of fatigue and workload can slow down some processes or procedures, causing a backlog of assignments that eventually result in a delay.

With technology, tests and procedures can be administered on a more timely basis as it can help remind doctors about what tests are needed and what should be done immediately. These systems help serve as reminders in order to make sure everything is running smoothly and efficiently.

Medical Apps

Since you’re carrying your smartphone everywhere, why not make it useful for monitoring your health and wellbeing?

Both doctors and patients alike will be able to access medical records, streamlining communication between both parties as well. In addition, these apps can help remind patients about their health and educate them on any steps they need to take to become a healthier person.

More Smart Technology

Just like smart TVs and smartphones, smart medical devices are coming to a hospital near you. One of the biggest trends are smart biosensors, which help monitor vital signs in patients.

There are plenty of sensors that are currently able to monitor plenty of things like glucose levels, blood gases and more. With the new technology, they can easily be shared amongst medical professionals, making communication easier and streamlining certain procedures.

Robots

While that might sound intimidating from the outside, robots in the medical field are expected to grow over the next half decade.

You won’t be walking into an office for a meeting about your ankle surgery with a robot screaming “Danger, Will Robinson!”, but it’s likely that there is going to be a robot assisting surgeons in the future.

As of now, many medical robots cannot function on their own and are controlled by nurses or doctors and even by some doctors remotely. The robot does help minimize risks, by increasing precision and making smaller incisions where need be.