7 Important Tips for a Thriving Career Plan in 2020

It is a common misconception that people don’t need career planning after they complete their studies. Career planning is an ongoing process and it should be done periodically. This helps you to keep track of your overall progress. It helps you to identify your weakness and strength at different stages of your career.

In fact, every individual chooses multiple career options at different times. It is never too late to start your career planning. If you are struggling with it, here are some useful tips that will help you to prepare a thriving career plan.

Tips for Career Planning

Career planning is not about choosing a career based on your education only. It is a lot more than that, it involves a deep analysis of your needs, desires, likes, dislikes, etc. Below are the 7 important tips that will help you in your career planning.

1. Consider Your Hobbies and Pastime

Consider analyzing your leisure activities so that they can give you some perspectives about your hobbies while you are not working. There are many successful people who have chosen their hobbies as their career. Because they love what they do. Generally, people don’t feel bored while working if they pursue their hobby as a career. You may have come across many famous guitarists, designers, cricketers, programmers, and other professionals who have pursued their hobby as a career option.

2. List Down Past Achievements

Secondly, list down your past achievements while career planning. This will help you to identify your strength and you can use it to find a new job or profession based on your strength. In addition, it will help you to feel proud and confident to pursue it as a career.

3. Map Your Career till the End

It is never possible to exactly map out the path of a career. However, it helps you to visualize how the career will look like. One big mistake, people do is they are preoccupied with their past experience and say no to new opportunities. Don’t fear, if you think that a career option is best for you then try to figure what would it look like in the future. Never make unrealistic planning, back your plan with real data so that it will give you a clear picture.

4. Consider Your Likes and Dislikes

Make a list of things that you like and dislike periodically. Because everyone changes over time. You may not like the things or a job which you like two years later. So it is important to check what you like and dislike. This helps you to discover whether you like your job or not.

5. Look for Different Career Opportunities

Never stick to only one type of career option. For example, no matter in which profession you are, you can learn to invest. There are a number of people who are working in different domains but earning a lot of money from investing in stocks, real estate, bitcoin trading, etc.

6. Upgrade Your Skills

One of the big mistakes people do when they get a job is, they think that it is not required to learn any skills further. Because they are working and getting paid. This is the reason most people don’t grow in their careers.

Make sure that when you choose to learn a new skill, it must be a transferable skill. That means skills that have multiple utilities. Because these skills will help you to shift your career easily.

7. Keep Learning

When you stop learning, you make a full-stop in your career. Your career become stagnant and boring and you will feel like giving up. So always keep learning and growing about different things.

Final Words

It does not matter how talented you are, you need career planning for making progress in your career. Remember, a well-organized career plan helps you to stay motivated, achieve goals, and make progress. So plan your career periodically, better if you plan it annually.