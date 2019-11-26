7 Reasons To Use Inflatables When Marketing Your Business

When it comes to marketing your business, you may not have yet thought of using inflatables to promote your brand – but why? They can help make an impact much bigger than any other promotional product such as giveaways. Here, we’re taking a closer look at why you should consider inflatable advertising the next time you are seeking to promote a specific campaign or your business in general.

Boost Your Brand Identity

Making sure that your business is recognisable is key and giant inflatables can help to ensure exactly that. After all, who isn’t going to remember a massive inflatable? They can help to theme or “brand” your business whilst getting your brand known and increasing awareness.

Theme Your Business

Boosting your brand identify differs to theming your business, as it can help to make sure that your business is recognisable in the future, helping you to achieve your business objectives. By stamping your business with a theme, you can use this as a base to all your advertising and marketing activities including on your website and across various social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Use Them Again & Again

Buy purchasing your very own branded inflatable, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to use it again and again. They’re highly durable, so you can use them inside and outside, regardless of the weather conditions. A great investment if you ask us!

Build A Replica Of Your Product

Depending on your business, you may want to build a replica of your product but, in some cases, it’s not always possible. However, when you choose inflatable advertising, you can rest assured that a product can be built to your specific needs.

They’re Easy To Take From Place To Place

One of the more convenient benefits of why you should use inflatables when marketing your business is the ease of transporting them from one location to another. They can be set up in a matter of minutes a deflated to take to your next destination in under an hour depending on the size of your inflatable.

They’re Great For Seasonal Promotions

If you’re running a campaign or special Christmas promotion, a great way to promote it is through inflatable advertising. They’re big, bold and stand out regardless where you decide to set it up. From shopping malls, to retail parks or directly outside your business, a giant inflatable cannot be missed!

They’re Fun!

In addition to all the above, giant inflatables can help to inject a bit of “fun” into your marketing and branding, which can be a huge hit with a wide range of customers! After all, how many giant inflatables do you see on a day to day basis?

If you haven’t already considered using inflatables when marketing your business, you should! There are numerous benefits of choosing a giant inflatable over more traditional methods, so explore the different options available to you, today!