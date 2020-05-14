7 Reasons Why Estate Planning Is Necessary

If you want to control the distribution of all your assets, proper estate planning is necessary. It protects your family, gets rid of future controversies, and avoids taxes. It also ensures that you have a reliable party that will safeguard your affairs. So, if you want your assets and loved ones protected after you’re gone, estate planning is very important.

Regardless of your wealth, considering estate planning services like milehighestateplanning.com may come in handy. There are countless reasons why it’s necessary for everyone, and some of these include the following:

1. Helps Protect Your Beneficiaries

It’s for good reason that people put together an estate plan to provide protection to their beneficiaries. One of these is to protect adult or minor beneficiaries from making bad decisions. If the beneficiaries are minors, laws require a conservator or a guardian to be appointed to oversee the finances and needs of the minors until they become legal adults.

If the beneficiary is an adult and inept at managing finances, or has a partner who could take advantage of the inheritance of your beneficiary, you can make an estate plan to protect the beneficiary.

2. Helps You Avoid Probate

Ensuring that your assets won’t go to probate is another reason why estate planning is necessary. Generally, probate is a court-supervised process of evaluating your asset’s value, authenticating your will, and paying off your remaining taxes and bills. It also includes the process of distributing your other assets to the rightful heirs.

The process of probate can be time consuming and may cause a lot of stress to your loved ones. More often than not, it may also be costly. So, if you want to avoid probate, make sure to work with a reputable estate planning lawyer.

3. Gets Rid Of Any Family Messes

Another reason why estate planning is necessary is that it prevents fights between your family members. Estate planning allows you to choose who can control your assets or finances after you die or once you become mentally incapacitated.

Estate planning can also help you create individualized plans to make arrangements for children with health problems, or to create a trust for a family member who should not inherit a lump sum. It will also enable you to provide more for family members who care for you during your tough times in life. Estate planning is also necessary if you have more children and several spouses.

4. Reduces Transfer Taxes

If you or your family has a huge amount of wealth and plan to transfer it to some of your loved ones or family members upon your death, the process of estate planning will help you develop an approach to do so in a tax-efficient way.

Basically, there are different types of taxes that you must consider when transferring your wealth and these include generation-skipping transfer tax, estate tax, and gift tax. Take note that there is a limit on how much money you could transfer to some people without being taxed. With estate planning, it helps you outline a good wealth transfer strategy to reduce the taxes you owe.

5. Protects Your Assets

Estate planning also includes protecting your assets. If you suspect or know that a lawsuit may happen in the future, your estate plan can provide protection to your assets that will benefit your beneficiaries after you die. It can also benefit you during your lifetime.

6. Enables You To See A Better Picture Of Your Financial Situation

With estate planning, it’ll be much easier for you to consider a detailed analysis of your financial situation. For you to develop an achievable and accurate plan in the future, it’s essential to know what you have when it comes to your current debts and assets. Some people start by getting documents with respect to each debt and asset. These may include investment documentation, bank statements, approximations of asset value, and so on.

With the help of an estate planning expert, you can easily make an estate plan that includes accurate information regarding your assets. This information will help you sort out your financial records and make the distribution of your wealth easier.

7. Provides Peace of Mind

No matter how extensive or limited your wealth might be, estate planning is important as it can provide you peace of mind, especially if you want to support your family’s finances after your death. If you have kids and you’re anxious about their future in case something goes wrong, an estate plan will relieve your stress by securing their future financial needs.

Final Thoughts

Estate planning may be an additional expense and can be a complicated process. Once you prioritize it, you and your family will be better prepared to face various challenging situations in the future. Plus, you’ll experience peace of mind regarding your assets and your family’s future.

Just make sure to hire professionals and seek advice from your estate planning experts before you make any major decisions to avoid the legal complexities that are usually associated with estate planning.