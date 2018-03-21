If you’ve ever browsed Pinterest or Instagram, you’ve seen hundreds of images and how-tos for using personalized stamps and ink to create beautiful artwork. While today’s world is run by mass printing thanks to printing presses, there are all sorts of crafts and projects that are perfect for using stamps.

Keep reading for 7 stamp-it-on craft ideas that you’re sure to love.

Hand Stamped Stationery

In craft and home good stores you’ll find all sorts of stationary that can be used for writing letters or even letterhead for your personal business. But, despite there being all sorts of options, sometimes the store-bought prints don’t meet your vision or design needs.

Using stamps and a wide variety of ink types, you can create one-of-a-kind stationary that you want to use in day-to-day activities. Stationary is ideal for taking notes, writing honey-do lists, and even for sending invitations in the mail.

Custom stationery also makes the perfect gift for the writer or organizer in your life. No one can say no to beautifully handcrafted stationery!

Stamped Tote Bag

Tote bags are some of the most versatile and useful bags available. They can be used for carrying groceries, business supplies, or to hold everything you need for a day at the beach. And while there are all sorts of tote bags sold in every store imaginable, you can put your creativity to good use and create a custom tote bag.

With a blank tote bag, stamps, and various ink colors, you can turn a boring bag into your own personal creation. Use vibrant colors for a bag that is perfect for spring and summer. You can also use a larger stamp, such as a deer or a snowflake, for a festive winter tote bag.

Stamped Shoes

We all have a pair of shoes that could stand a little updating. Before stamping a pair of shoes that you love, we recommend trying on an old pair to ensure that you love your design before making it permanent.

Adding a custom stamped design to an otherwise boring pair of shoes can bring them to life. Stamp a cute design on a pair of wedges or add a textured look to a pair of canvas flats.

When stamping shoes, be aware of the ink you’ll need to use. Certain fabrics, such as canvas, are more stamp ink friendly while others, like leather, may not be long lasting.

Stamped Shirts

Keeping on the clothing motif, you can also use stamps and the appropriate ink to design cute stamped t-shirts. When stamping shirts, be sure to stamp on cotton shirts since this material is extremely ink-friendly.

Since shirts are so big, you’re better off sticking to using a small stamp to add a logo to the shirt’s pocket or to add an image on the sleeves. Unless you have access to huge stamps, sticking to a small and subtle design is best.

After stamping a shirt, be sure to let it dry for at least a few hours. Otherwise you risk smearing and smudging your creation.

Favor Bags

Hosting a birthday or anniversary party in the near future? Want to create handmade favor bags for your wedding guests? If so, hand stamped muslin favor bags are an inexpensive, fun, and super cute option.

For this project you’ll need muslin bags, rubber stamps, and stamp pads. Before stamping, it’s recommended that you test the stamp and ink color on scrap paper, but remember that the color may look a little different since muslin bags are cream and made of fabric.

You can use image stamps as well as a text-based stamp, such as thank you, to complete these bags. Add candy, almonds, or even relaxing bath salts into the bags to thank your guests for attending your special day or party.

Gift Boxes

Throughout the year there are plenty of days when we give gifts to others. From birthdays to Valentine’s Day to Christmas and dozens of days in between, make gift giving even better by presenting your gift in a custom stamped box.

Use hearts for Valentine’s Day or balloons and bows for the ultimate birthday box. Be sure to use fun colors or even create a color palette for each holiday!

You could also use stamps to create a gift bag for smaller gifts.

Tablecloth or Runner

No matter if your tablecloth or runner is made from cotton, burlap, or some other material, using stamps and the proper ink pads, you can turn your tablescape into your own custom look and feel. Hand stamped tablecloths can set the mood for a party or a holiday event. You can even create table coverings for daily use!

Conclusion

Printing is convenient and quick, but there’s no better feeling than creating something that is truly handmade. Using rubber stamps and ink to create letterhead, a personalized journal, or even a business card shows just how powerful creativity can be.