7 Steps to Take After an Accident

If there’s one thing that’s common to all accident victims, it’s pain and confusion. If you’ve been in a car accident, there are some important things you must do to ensure that you stay safe, and on the right side of the law.

1 Remain at the scene of the crash

Different states have different laws regulating car accidents and the penalty for hit and run drivers is always severe. Whether or not you’re responsible for the crash, stay at the scene until the authorities arrive.

2 Contact a lawyer

The losses that you have as a result of a car accident can quickly add up to a large amount of money. You need to retain the services of a car accident lawyer as soon as you can. This way, you can file a personal injury claim and get your due compensation.

3 Assess your injuries and those of other passengers

It’s equally important to assess your injuries. Check on your passengers to see if they also sustained any injuries. This way, you can offer first aid treatment to anyone who requires it.

Try to avoid moving anyone who has sustained any severe injuries unless it is necessary. Some things are best left until the arrival of qualified medical personnel.

4 Check the damage to your vehicle

If you were in your car when the accident occurred, then you need to conduct an assessment of the damage to your vehicle. Take pictures as soon as you can. This would help your insurance provider determine the extent of the damage and how much compensation you deserve.

5 Contact the police

If you’re involved in a car collision that results in severe injuries, property damage or even death, then you need the police on the scene. Responding officers would file a report recording the facts of the accident including contact information of all involved parties.

This report can be indispensable to your claim shortly. Thus, you should obtain a copy from the police.

6 Call your insurance provider

After the police, you need to contact your insurance company and relay the details of your accident. Be clear and succinct about the facts and the extent of your injuries. Of course, the insurance company would carry on their investigations later.

Still, it helps to clear up things at your end while starting the claims process.

7 Exchange information

Do not wait for the police to arrive before you obtain the contact information of all individuals involved in the crash. Get the names, numbers, license plate numbers and insurance information of all drivers and passengers involved.

Try not to get caught up in an argument over who is or isn’t at fault. Also, be careful to not admit liability for what happened. It may be difficult to ascertain who is responsible for the collision immediately after so try to retain a calm and cooperative disposition.

Final word

The events that occur after a car accident can be extremely trying on all parties involved. Following the steps provided above can significantly reduce your stress.