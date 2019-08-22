7 Tips and Tools for Small Businesses

Most small business owners have days filled with a lot of activity. Many of them tend to handle everything from email management and social media management to customer management and bookkeeping on their own. So they spend their days juggling a multitude of tasks.

It’s a good thing that there are myriads of tips and tools that they can leverage to manage everything without all the hassle. Here’s a quick look at a few of them.

Evernote

When it comes to taking notes, saving different types of information, and then using it all to get your work done, an app that syncs across all your devices, including a browser version, is essential. Evernote even has an email organization feature that works with Gmail to sort and organize emails, as well as sync and share them with multiple users and devices.

The email organizing feature is enough of a reason to use Evernote on its own. After all, receiving and sending email is a critical component for any business, both for marketing and for communication — and as a small business owner, it can be difficult to manage manually.

Salesforce

Every business needs marketing , whether it’s an international conglomerate or a one-person operation. Salesforce can help with that. It’s a CRM platform that’s cloud-based, and it facilitates your business to effectively manage your customers so that you have the ability to build a good relationship with them. You’re able to manage your marketing, communities, and sales, review analytics and connect with your customers all from just one dashboard.

Xero

Accounting and bookkeeping is a significant element for any organization. Business owners need to manage their finances effectively to ensure a regular cash flow so that the business will thrive.

Xero gives you features like a real-time detail of your cash flow, bank reconciliation, asset management, bill payments, and more. The easy to use software allows users to manage their business while they’re on the go through the mobile app too.

Wave

Wave is a fantastic, free invoicing software that’s ideal for small businesses. It allows you to have effectual management and bookkeeping. It also facilitates credit card payments, payroll, and invoices.

Basecamp

If you’re looking for a tool that will allow for things like group chat, schedule planning, topic-specific conversations, and a seamless allocation of tasks to your employees, Basecamp is one of the best tools for these jobs. Its user interface is simple and requires next to no learning curve at all and can be used across devices. It also features things like notifications, hill charts, email forwards, scheduling, and more in order to facilitate internal communication.

Slack

Communication between team members or between subordinates and owners that’s effective helps improve productivity and the quality of work. This facilitates the seamless implementation of all operations as well as customer satisfaction.

Slack is a collaboration tool that’s cloud-based. It assists in enhancing the flow of work. This is a fabulous software for communication within your team and allows users to chat through messaging while also being able to share their screen, search, and archive.

Skype

This is a chatting and video calling app that allows businesses to effectively connect with their employees, customers, and clients. Users can have text chats or group video chats with team members for collaboration that’s enhanced.

Whether you need a way to communicate with team virtual team members or you’re looking for a more effective way to invoice your clients, it’s easy to find a cloud-based solution. But remember, it’s important to compare features and pricing options before locking yourself into a commitment.